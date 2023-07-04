The differences between the UK and US in 14 short steps is full of great points

US

There are lots of great reasons to follow @george__mack on Twitter and this is one of them.

It’s a 14 (well, 13 really) step guide to the differences between the UK and the US after George spent 30 days in America.

And it’s full of great points and well worth a few minutes of your time.

Spent the last 30 days in America Some thoughts on the USA vs the UK: 1. Flags – In America, if you fly the national flag — it's normal. In Britain, if you fly the national flag — you're labeled a neo-nazi. 2. Accents – In America, if you drive for 2 hours — people's… pic.twitter.com/doqAxq40mR — George Mack (@george__mack) July 3, 2023

And here are just a few of the things people said in response.

As a Brit 11 years into living in the US, I think point 7 is one of the most important. It’s an a/b test that’s run for 100+ years, right up to modern day. A populace largely based on people who said ‘screw this, I’m going somewhere else’ — Adam Brown (@itsadambrown) July 4, 2023

"9. Anti-Fragile" loved this one — Francisco Ghelfi (@GhelfiFrancisco) July 3, 2023

My favorite guy ever was a Brit visiting. He said something in an idiom. A joke. And because it was a British idiom I didn’t understand it. And he goes. “Oh. Sorry. It was just a bit of British humor. It’s like regular humor but without the funny bits.” I loved that. — John Canyon (@poetjohncanyon) July 3, 2023

The road rage one is because us British know the other guy doesn’t have a rifle lol — Daniel Kempe (@danielkempe) July 3, 2023

Hahaa love that you put the disclaimer at the end 😂😂 The road rage/gun thing is for real, especially here in Georgia. I just assume every adult here has a gun. — Martin Matthews (@1MartinMatthews) July 3, 2023

Brits are notoriously worse dressed in Europe? Maybe French are above us. Nordic countries. Italians. Have you seen how Germans and central Europeans dress? My god. Why make that up? — James Taylor (@JamesTa99442824) July 3, 2023

Read point 14 again. — George Mack (@george__mack) July 3, 2023

Last word to these folk.

Chris Rock on the difference between him (American) and Ricky Gervais (Brit) pic.twitter.com/YRRv6JlojM — George Mack (@george__mack) July 3, 2023

Follow @george__mack on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @george_mack