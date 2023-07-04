Rishi Sunak being absolutely monstered by Chris Bryant is gripping, essential viewing

Politics

Rishi Sunak was giving evidence before the House of Commons liaison committee today, which is like a super committee made up of chairs of all the other Commons committees.

We mention it because Labour MP and all-round good egg Chris Bryant – no stranger to these pages, you might be aware – took the opportunity to absolutely monster the PM.

Specifically, about Sunak’s response – or rather, lack of it – to the committee report which accused seven Tory MPs of launching an ‘unprecedented and coordinated’ campaign to undermine the Boris Johnson partygate inquiry.

It’s only just over a minute long long but it makes for gripping, essential viewing.

🚨 | BREAKING: Chris Bryant slams Rishi Sunak over the Privileges Committee report Bryant: "Do you think the MPs should apologise?" Sunak: "I haven't gone through the report yet" B: "You haven't… read the report?" S: "Not from cover to cover" B: "It's 3 pages long…" pic.twitter.com/WgNu4dtsEi — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 4, 2023

Had us punching the air by the end of that, absolutely brilliantly done, ruthlessly exposing Sunak for exactly who he is.

And that wasn’t all, Bryant comparing and contrasting Sunak’s reluctance to basically give a substantial opinion about basically anything with his willingness to comment on the England cricket team.

Chris Bryant – youY didn't turn up for the Owen Paterson or Boris Johnson votes at all… so on two rule braking moments you chose not to be in Parliament, but yesterday you opined on the rules of cricket… take us through that? pic.twitter.com/VltnhLa4gF — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 4, 2023

And that still wasn’t all! There was also this.

Chris Bryant: “Do you think British companies should be trading in Russia at all?” Sunak: “Some might be divesting” CB: “Mantrac, which owns Unatrac FZE, sold diggers to Russia this year and you took £5m from its owner…” RS: “I’m not familiar with the specific company” pic.twitter.com/KvFgYvqKFa — David (@Zero_4) July 4, 2023

Mega oof.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about the exchanges today.

Impossible to watch this without getting excruciating seminar flashbacks pic.twitter.com/vvwQTFc7T3 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 4, 2023

That was a work of art by Chris. Someone who actually deserved a Knighthood for services to being an actually effective and honest politician. — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) July 4, 2023

The look on Sunak's face says it all. — Richard Scribbins (@RScribbi2) July 4, 2023

Absolutely tragic state of affairs for the UK that we ended up in a situation whereby this man is only the third worst Prime Minister we've had in the last year. https://t.co/g6tQCsSPVy — Phil (@Philmoorhouse76) July 4, 2023

Sunak is so out of his depth. Nothing more than a very rich, privileged, corrupt bean-counter — Darren (@_stonyd) July 4, 2023

Chris Bryant makes mincemeat of Sunak, whilst Sunak veers from looking like a deer in headlights to having a weird rictus grin If you didn't know otherwise, you'd think Bryant was PM. Sunak is weak; how has he become PM? https://t.co/t7meZ48Nno — capellarec (@Capellarec) July 4, 2023

Brilliant. @RhonddaBryant absolutely wiping the floor with our spineless entitled creep of a prime minister. — Stu M (@stuartm1971) July 4, 2023

A Quite brilliant examination by Sir Chris @RhonddaBryant https://t.co/fcgiAK6mAa — Andy Burge 🇪🇺🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@AndyGJBurge) July 4, 2023

He gets shirty quite easily. Doesn’t like being questioned by a pleb, non posh boy — Fred Nelson ⭐️⭐️ (@fredwnelson) July 4, 2023

And if it’s really put you in the mood, why not enjoy the exchange in its entirety?

Chris Bryant shreds Rishi Sunak. 6.5 minutes long. Watch all of it in utter shock. This is our PM. How our nation has fallen 🫤 pic.twitter.com/V1o8FW1mua — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) July 4, 2023

Last word to the man himself. No, not Sunak.

I'm still unclear if the PM has read the report. It's 3 pages! pic.twitter.com/u39Harsl98 — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) July 4, 2023

Source Twitter @PolitlcsUK