People are sharing signs that we’re ‘100% living in a simulation’ – 23 dead giveaways

Life

We tend to leave the big brain thinking to others – what do you mean that comes as no surprise? – but we do occasionally wonder if we’re not just living in a giant simulation or similar.

Not very often, obviously, but just enough for us to shoehorn in an intro to this question which DawsonD43 just asked over on Reddit.

‘If it came out that we were 100% living in a simulation, what would be the biggest indicator looking back?’

And we mention it because it prompted no end of very funny and clever and occasionally totally on-point replies. Plus quite a few that left us totally baffled.

We’ve read them all – well, as many as our galactic overlords would allow us to see – and here are our favourites.

1.

‘All the “deja vu” moments. Like mf I’ve played this level already.’

kristiidf

2.

‘Going into a room and forgetting what i was gonna do. We’re sims and they cancelled the action.’

Red-okWolf

3.

‘Never seeing my neighbours carrying in groceries.’

RedditAccountOhBoy

4.

‘Outer space not having sound. Very convenient, dear devs, very convenient.’

Zealousideal-You-324

5.

‘The door way effect. Basically, your brain is using the transition to a new “environment” to do some house keeping and your short term memory getting wiped is one of those things.’

unifyzero

6.

‘Things would re-appear only when I stop looking for it. If that’s not a dead give away that we’re living in a simulation, I don’t know what is.

‘And don’t forget about hair pins and hair ties. Where do they even go???’

Long-Marketing-8843

7.

‘I used to work in a pharmacy, so I asked about a hundred people for their name and DOB every day. A couple weeks into the job, I mentioned to a coworker how I hadn’t had a single customer with the same birthday as me. Got 4 of them over the next two days.’

Marx0r

8.

‘The pens. I used to go to large corporate meetings a few times a year. They gave out pens and notepads to everyone (as if I was going to take notes).

‘I would take pens from empty seats and from coworkers and take them home. A dozen at a time at least. This went on for years.

‘So where are the pens? There should be hundreds of them in my home. I should be able to stand anywhere and look in any direction and see a pen, but no.’

bishophicks

9.

‘I can sometimes think of a movie or a song. And that bitch either shows up in some form on my suggestions or my actual television.’

Ok_Relationship_705

10.

‘The baader-meinhof phenomenon- lazy coding like GTA, you see a car for the first time and the next day you see it everywhere.’

ThtPhatCat

11.

‘How arbitrary the speed of light limit is. It’s just the read/write speed limit of the hard drive we are living in!’

jecreader

12.

‘That it never fails that once you start to get a little bit ahead in life, your car’s check engine light comes on.’

Particular-Topic-445