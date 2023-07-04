Politics

There’s a new ‘New Conservatives’ in town and they’ve got old Conservatives’ plans for immigration

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 4th, 2023

Just days after Rishi Sunak admitted he didn’t feel supported as PM, yet another faction of Tories has burst into the limelight to give the ERG, the CRG, the NRG, the Nat Cs and the Net Zero Scrutiny Group a run for whoever’s money it is they’re spending.

The New Conservatives are new in more ways than one. As well as being a newly-formed thorn in Sunak’s side, the allegedly 25-strong splinter group is made up exclusively of MPs who were elected during the last two general elections in 2017 and 2019 – ‘since the Brexit referendum’ – and they come with their own logo.

Leading ‘lights’ are Danny Kruger and Miriam Cates, with Lia Nici, Mark Jenkinson and Anna Firth, amongst others, forming the “Your guess is as good as mine” body of the group.

The most prominent of the new intake, 30p Lee Anderson, although billed to speak at the launch, cried off with a tale of sickness that drew some sceptical glances.

Their flagship policy proposal is for the government to substantially reduce the amount of Health and Care Visas available to overseas workers in order to force employers to take on local carers.

The policy, the membership, the name, the logo and the concept all came under fire.

