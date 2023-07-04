Weird World

The fabulous takedown of this scammer pretending to be Henry Cavill is a proper shot in the arm

John Plunkett. Updated July 4th, 2023

You might already be aware of the sterling work of Becky Holmes – @deathtospinach on Twitter – who is a past master at giving scammers a taste of their own medicine, most famously ‘Keanu Reeves’ (plot twist – not Keanu Reeves).

But it wasn’t the John Wick actor (not actually the John Wick actor) in her sights this time but none other than Henry Cavill! Sort of.

And it’s a fabulously funny read.

And here is the exchange – in full.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Becky Holmes – kryptonite to romance scammers everywhere.

And also this!

Source Twitter @deathtospinach