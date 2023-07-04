Help I Sexted My Boss got wind of a very funny urinal fart etiquette dilemma

Entertainment

We now go over to the hit podcast Help I Sexted My Boss, where radio and TV presenter Jordan North shared an anecdote with etiquette expert William Hanson about an awkward situation at the urinals.

They gave it the title ‘We love a polite farter’, just so you know what you’re letting yourself in for.

Sounds like an etiquette nightmare to us, but we’re not the experts. What Would William Do?

TikTok users weighed in.

Not gonna lie, that would make me laugh too 😂

ImAnIdiot

He should’ve said ‘Oh chaps. Your luck’s in. It’s just a fart’.

MHB

I farted at the urinal, I apologised to the guy next to me who then said, My dear chap, a pee without a fart is like a wedding without music. 😂👏👏

Simon Lee maryan

I’m gonna say that from now on.

Tuffers_

You should have rated it out of 10, for sound & smell. 😂

Lulubelle

I keep hearing “your – anals”

Suzanne

I walked into a crowded airport restroom and heard a father say to his young son, “Don’t touch anything with anything.” I’m still laughing about it 😂

Tripplandia

At the end of the day, in a male environment, the fart is an event of celebration.

Muncus69

🇰🇭 Magic Marvel 🇫🇷 had an answer about etiquette – but it was the farter who got a slap on the wrist.

Proper etiquette would’ve been waiting for either of you to finish and not go in the middle urinal 😳🥹

You can listen to the podcast, which has just reached its fifth anniversary, on Spotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also find Help I Sexted My Boss on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

