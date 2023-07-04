Entertainment

We regret to inform you that Cilla Black covered Eye of the Tiger

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 4th, 2023

For many years, Cilla Black was the face of Saturday night in the UK, with Blind Date and Surprise, Surprise – and even earlier, her own show – Cilla.

The singing star wasn’t afraid to really get into character for her musical interludes …unfortunately.

@teiganish 🦷🦷 A lorra lorra violence with our Cilla singing “Eye Of The Tiger” 🥊🥴😂🤣 This is probably the Cilla most flight attendants got to know when they didn’t bring her champers and warm nuts out quickly enough. 😂 #cillablack #surprisesurprise #eyeofthetiger #camp #campy #kitsch #kitschy #eighties #80s #cillagram #nostalgia ♬ original sound – Teigan Reamsbottom

TikToker teiganish described the video as –

A lorra lorra violence with our Cilla singing “Eye Of The Tiger”

Adding –

This is probably the Cilla most flight attendants got to know when they didn’t bring her champers and warm nuts out quickly enough. 😂

We suspect her viewing figures weren’t made up of people like these TikTok users.

It’s amazing what she was allowed to get away with in the name of light entertainment.
Astro Nero

Stallone would’ve had one hell of a choice picking between this version & Survivor’s.
Dorothy Shortstraw

The way she sang ‘Glory’ in the first verse nearly ended me 😂
VikkiLou

Of course, it found its way to Twitter, where Corey Kitchener wasn’t thrilled.

Here’s what other tweeters thought.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

It really did beg one important question.

For anyone who was worried –

READ MORE

This Cilla Black Christmas special is unforgettable TV – and not in a good way

Source @teiganish Image Screengrab