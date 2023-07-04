Weird World

This replacement train driver’s explanation for the delay gets all the points

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 4th, 2023

Award-winning journalist, broadcaster and editor Tom Hourigan had an all-too-common experience for commuters, when his Southern train was delayed. The rest of his experience was a little more unusual.

This is what the driver had to say about the situation.

His tutting game is very strong.

We’d argue that it wasn’t quite the full rundown of the shenanigans, but they say you should always leave the crowd wanting more.

The Twitter crowd certainly approved.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Victoria Valentine clearly appreciated what should be the new slogan for Southern – or any rail line in the UK.

It seems that the driver had form.

Benjamin Adams thought this funny clip might be of the same driver – and we agree.

READ MORE

This Tube train announcer is so funny (and comforting) you’d happily miss your stop

Source Tom Hourigan Image Screengrab, Screengrab