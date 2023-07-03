This classic ‘unexpected plot twist’ is a proper hall of famer
We’re grateful to @BereniceHealey for making this all time classic ‘unexpected plot twist’ go viral again on its second anniversary this week.
Because it’s proper hall of famer.
Two years since I tagged the wrong Sisters… pic.twitter.com/Ndlb61vFIs
— Berry (@BereniceHealey) July 3, 2023
And just in case that’s tricky to see in full.
Made our day 100% better!
I like to think they have a Goth Response Team on the books.
— Berry (@BereniceHealey) July 3, 2023
Note that they said rarely and not never.
— Steve Cooksley 💙🏅 (@DoctorBeechwood) July 3, 2023
I'm more impressed that the nuns apparently saw the value in a Twitter handle before Andrew Eldritch did.
— jamie d (@jamspangle) July 3, 2023
Just so there’s no doubt. pic.twitter.com/lmtJAbiAX0
— craig fae the kip (@LightGotta) July 3, 2023
Source Twitter @BereniceHealey