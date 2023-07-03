This classic ‘unexpected plot twist’ is a proper hall of famer

Twitter

We’re grateful to @BereniceHealey for making this all time classic ‘unexpected plot twist’ go viral again on its second anniversary this week.

Because it’s proper hall of famer.

Two years since I tagged the wrong Sisters… pic.twitter.com/Ndlb61vFIs — Berry (@BereniceHealey) July 3, 2023

And just in case that’s tricky to see in full.

Made our day 100% better!

I like to think they have a Goth Response Team on the books. — Berry (@BereniceHealey) July 3, 2023

Note that they said rarely and not never. — Steve Cooksley 💙🏅 (@DoctorBeechwood) July 3, 2023

I'm more impressed that the nuns apparently saw the value in a Twitter handle before Andrew Eldritch did. — jamie d (@jamspangle) July 3, 2023

Just so there’s no doubt. pic.twitter.com/lmtJAbiAX0 — craig fae the kip (@LightGotta) July 3, 2023

Source Twitter @BereniceHealey