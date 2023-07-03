This bigoted mum had a question about her daughter’s tattoo and are you going to tell them or are we?

Life

Latest in a (very) occasional series, it’s time for tattoo of the week.

Not just the tattoo, but the question the woman’s mother had for her ‘fellow moms’, which went viral after it was shared by Redditor LiteratureOk5964 who said: ‘Scissors of Satan.’

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

‘I’m not sure Mum’s ready yet…. ‘Yeah lets just go with, they both like Etsy and Pinterest.’

FluffyDiscipline ‘It’s two women cuddling while praying. All good.’

MicrowaveEye ‘She’s” crafty” with her “best friend” huh?’

Zealousideal-Log536 ‘Your daughter is doing fine, this is indeed an ancient symbol for women calling upon the lord together. And also you don’t have to worry about her getting an abortion.’

startst5 ‘Your little girl is old enough to get a tattoo. I think you can probably leave her to fight satan by herself now.’

No-Stable-6319

Only one question remained.

‘… Okay but I wanna know what mom thinks ‘wap’ means.’

Rolandscythe ‘W-orship A-nd P-rayers. WAP.’

Dominarion

Source Reddit u/LiteratureOk5964