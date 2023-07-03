The Mail’s Liz Jones met up with her ex after 15 years and it’s the most savagely awful thing you’ll read this week

Life

You don’t have to know Liz Jones to appreciate this. Well, appreciate might be the wrong word, but anyway.

The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday writer is famously confessional and for her latest piece met up with her ex-husband to see if it could ‘bring closure’ to her ‘toxic divorce’.

Her marriage to Nirpal Dhaliwal was a memorably public one and their reunion no less so, with the pair of them each writing for the Mail about what happened when they met up.

And it’s just extraordinary.

Apologies, you simply must click. https://t.co/SSLIJEoHLo — Eva Wiseman (@EvaWiseman) July 3, 2023

Surely the most savage thing you’ll read this week, this bit in particular stood out (no mean feat).

stop what you're doing and read what this woman's ex husband wrote about her in the Mail. I am truly having trouble breathing — pic.twitter.com/8XAufSiGet — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) July 3, 2023

And here is that passage again in full.

And we weren’t the only ones whose jaws ended up on the floor.

JESUS BLOODY CHRISThttps://t.co/8HKsStqQiS — Emma Jacobs 💅 (@emmavj) July 3, 2023

why was a used condom in his back pocket!! we're just out here shaking hands with people who potentially have a used condom in their back pocket!! — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) July 3, 2023

I’m so so sorry to link the Daily Mail but everyone must read this disturbing exchange. As fascinatingly gruesome as watching a rat kill and eat a pigeon https://t.co/AaH4uBYbG6 — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) July 3, 2023

What the fuck though. I mean just…what the fuck. What the fuck https://t.co/kC813z9xPF — Rob Palk (@robpalkwriter) July 3, 2023

My own fault for peering into the abyss, I suppose, but this was truly one of the stupidest, grimmest things I've ever read. Amid all the horrors, an underrated war crime is when Liz Jones actually starts a sentence with "And just like that". https://t.co/6Uz3W88vsC — Caspar Salmon (@CasparSalmon) July 3, 2023

This has just made me a: really fucking depressed b: feeling like everyone involved, me included for reading it, needs a good scrub, a juice cleanse & quite a lot of codeine and c: extremely happy with my single life with friends & dogs. https://t.co/FyatOTIu0W — Sarah Phelps (@PhelpsieSarah) July 3, 2023

That Liz Jones article!!! I’ve always been sort of fascinated by her decades-long confessional self-a basement in print at the expense of any (seeming) personal happiness, but her ex-husband’s bit is so full of rancid misogyny that you see her in a new light. — Rhiannon L Cosslett (@rhiannonlucyc) July 3, 2023

To conclude …

I am diminished as a person having read that. — Sarah Phillimore (@SVPhillimore) July 3, 2023

And this.

This is one of the most hideous things I have ever read ! — Damian Barr (@Damian_Barr) July 3, 2023

Source Daily Mail