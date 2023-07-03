US

Pete Buttigieg threw epic shade at Ron DeSantis and his campaign’s anti-LGBTQ video and people loved it

John Plunkett. Updated July 3rd, 2023

Ron DeSantis has been criticised after the Republican presidential candidate’s campaign posted an anti-LGBTQ video on Twitter.

The account, called @DeSantisWarRoom, highlighted his rival Donald Trump’s past statements in support of gay rights and, really, don’t feel the need to watch any of it.

Because we mention it because of this response from Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary and first openly gay Cabinet member in the US, which went viral because, well, watch.

Boom.

To conclude …

