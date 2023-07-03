Elon Musk broke Twitter even more – and these 41 tweets perfectly capture the chaos

Social Media

The weekend saw absolute chaos on Twitter, with tweets failing to load, some people being accused of posting spam when they weren’t and many people seeing this message –

After initial bafflement as to what that might mean, all became clear.

Not many people saw the funny side of Musk’s comment on the new limits.

An oh so 'funny' tweet from someone who neither cares about nor understands the importance of Twitter to vulnerable & isolated people. Sadly, he owns the platform. https://t.co/b9ZImh5qLO — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) July 1, 2023

He implied it would benefit people’s real-world interactions.

Not even his devoted fanbase, from their advantageous position of a subscription to Twitter Blue, appreciated the chaos.

Oh no he’s lost catturd pic.twitter.com/kAA2q9TiS0 — Alan White (@aljwhite) July 1, 2023

By a weird coincidence, it looked as though something else might have affected the decision to fu mess up the functionality of Twitter.

"Scraping and system manipulation" – must remember that one next time I don't want to pay my billshttps://t.co/1YfhprexkP pic.twitter.com/fF3qtkT2eW — Otto English (@Otto_English) July 1, 2023

Those who could tweet had plenty to say about it.

1.

2.

3.

So, subscribers see fewer ads, and non-subscribers can't see anything at all? Sounds like a recipe for a financially viable website. — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) July 1, 2023

4.

Sat here muttering “of all the tweets in all the world and you had to clutter up my 600 limit” at no tweet in particular — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 1, 2023

5.

Going to start telling people their rate limit has been exceeded every time I get bored of listening to them. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) July 2, 2023

6.

To address extreme levels of new PowerWash Sim users, we've applied the following temporary limits: – Gnome accounts are limited to washing 6000 objects/day

– None gnome accounts to wash 600 objects/day

– Vtubers are too dirty to wash and cleaning will be disabled 💦 https://t.co/KH0BixjJHD — PowerWash Simulator (@PowerWashSim) July 1, 2023

7.

This is just to say…

I have exceeded

The rate limit

That you extended to my newly unverified account

So shoot me

It was predictable

So long

Loser — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) July 1, 2023

8.

Now that *is* very “lords & peasants”. What a nice little animal farm Twitter has become. https://t.co/CdoRmEZepp — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) July 1, 2023

9.

Reading a book instead and keep expecting to turn the page and find the number of sentences I’m allowed to read has been limited. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) July 1, 2023

10.

“we’ve exceeded our rate limit by mistake” pic.twitter.com/k0oK08XlFO — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) July 1, 2023

11.

Since none of us can actually use Twitter I suggest heading down to the local pub and just angrily yell at each other. — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) July 1, 2023

12.

Just had a rate limit exceeded message on my Elon brain chip. I can now only see 5 colours a day and my left arm has stopped working, spch also sms lmtd and I can't stop urinating. — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) July 1, 2023

13.

please put “rate limit exceeded” on my tombstone — kim (@KimmyMonte) July 2, 2023

14.

hello & welcome to the latest episode of ‘Being Wealthy Doesn’t Mean They’re Clever’ — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) July 1, 2023

15.

YOUR RATE LIMIT HAS BEEN EXCEEDED pic.twitter.com/bRYxuqRGiG — Dr Graham (@oxguin) July 1, 2023

16.

It’s mad that you’re both a genius and a fucking idiot https://t.co/pBrnJqdFR3 — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) July 1, 2023

17.

I've got this great idea – I'll sell advertising…but I'll restrict how many people can see the advertising. And I'll try and make the people being advertised to pay for seeing the adverts by making the place with the adverts unusable. pic.twitter.com/Ue400ybflH — Malcolm V Tucker 🏴‍☠️🇺🇦 (@Tucker5law) July 1, 2023

18.

I have seen 600 tweets and so must now leave this realm. Good luck. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) July 1, 2023

19.

20.

Elon Musk buys Greggs. 2 days later. Customer: Can I have a steak bake please? Greggs person: Can I see your Musklove card? Customer: Eh Greggs person: No card? I’m sorry. I can show you a pastie. You can sniff it once. Customer: Fuck this. (Greggs share price plummets) — Fourfoot (@fourfoot) July 3, 2023

21.