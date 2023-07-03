Facepalms all round for the couple who ordered the $220 sushi and sent it back to be cooked

The r/Serverlife Reddit forum describes itself like this –

Server, waiter, waitress? Welcome home, take off your apron, have a glass, and let’s chat about work, cause c’mon, as much as you act like you don’t wanna talk about it, you do. I know!

It clearly spoke to u/tanksandthefunkybun who shared this tale of customers who were clearly not always right.

Maybe know what sushi is before dropping $$$$

I work at a sushi restaurant and the stupidity that comes in is staggering. Most of it has to do with when people freak out that the fish is raw. Yeeaaahhhh dude that’s literally what sushi is.

Anyway, couple comes in to lunch the other day and orders the Omakase. It’s a multi course chef’s choice best of the best. $110 a person. I explain first course will be sashimi, second course sushi, third course desert. They’re all smiles and thumbs up. We drop the absolutely massive bowl of sashimi. The smiles falter and within a minute I’m being called back to the table and they ask us to take back all this beautiful fish and cook it.

I explain we can’t cook the fish but the chefs can sear it with a blowtorch. They want that. The chef spends about 10 minutes blasting each fish muttering “what’s worse than stupid? That’s what this is” we drop their now mangled food off, they take a bite, then ask for the check. “Do you want the sushi course?” “No” “how about the dessert to go?” “No”

This is where the debate came in. I was feeling extra spicy so I said keep the bill as it is, my self and the menu explained what the order was and they both had smartphones to do even a little googling on what they were about to spend $220 on. Another server felt bad and said they didn’t eat don’t charge them anything. We met in the middle and only charged them for one order. Which I believe was the correct move.

The other server kept insisting that she felt bad because they were spending all this money in food they didn’t eat. I maintain that if you’re about to spend a lot of money on food you should be sure it’s food you’re going to enjoy.

If you walk into a sushi restaurant, order the chefs choice, and are expecting cooked food that’s a level of either stupidity or ignorance that I will be charging you for.