Facepalms all round for the couple who ordered the $220 sushi and sent it back to be cooked
It clearly spoke to u/tanksandthefunkybun who shared this tale of customers who were clearly not always right.
Maybe know what sushi is before dropping $$$$
I work at a sushi restaurant and the stupidity that comes in is staggering. Most of it has to do with when people freak out that the fish is raw. Yeeaaahhhh dude that’s literally what sushi is.
Anyway, couple comes in to lunch the other day and orders the Omakase. It’s a multi course chef’s choice best of the best. $110 a person. I explain first course will be sashimi, second course sushi, third course desert. They’re all smiles and thumbs up. We drop the absolutely massive bowl of sashimi. The smiles falter and within a minute I’m being called back to the table and they ask us to take back all this beautiful fish and cook it.
I explain we can’t cook the fish but the chefs can sear it with a blowtorch. They want that. The chef spends about 10 minutes blasting each fish muttering “what’s worse than stupid? That’s what this is” we drop their now mangled food off, they take a bite, then ask for the check. “Do you want the sushi course?” “No” “how about the dessert to go?” “No”
This is where the debate came in. I was feeling extra spicy so I said keep the bill as it is, my self and the menu explained what the order was and they both had smartphones to do even a little googling on what they were about to spend $220 on. Another server felt bad and said they didn’t eat don’t charge them anything. We met in the middle and only charged them for one order. Which I believe was the correct move.
The other server kept insisting that she felt bad because they were spending all this money in food they didn’t eat. I maintain that if you’re about to spend a lot of money on food you should be sure it’s food you’re going to enjoy.
If you walk into a sushi restaurant, order the chefs choice, and are expecting cooked food that’s a level of either stupidity or ignorance that I will be charging you for.
They added –
What’s everyone’s thoughts?
These were our favourites.
There are snails in my escargot!!
TGP-Global-WO
“Bring us some fresh wine! The freshest you’ve got – this year! No more of this old stuff.”
FirelockNY
Let’s get sushi. Whats that? IDK but lets go get it and then potentially be pissed off cause we are too stupid to know what we are eating.
Gammawait
Sushi is hardly unusual or unexpected in today’s world. Unless they just time warped in from 1976, they have no excuse.
VegasDragon91
They didn’t even eat any of it!!! How do they know they don’t like it? I’d charge them full price and call the cops if they don’t pay.
JealousGuidance4902
100% charge for what hit the table. That’s on them
Spizzle_
A fool and his money are soon parted.
Snoo57190
I have to leave this thread because all the stories about wasted sushi are bumming me out.
Scubacc
Blowtorching sushi is a fucking sacrilege
Dismalplane624
Haha, ignorance can be quite entertaining! 😄
Suspicious_Brick921
This is like ordering a Steak EXTRA WELL DONE and then Complaining that it’s DRY & Overcooked!!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️
Boudicca_
It’s not just sushi that confuses people. Left_over_cilantro had a similar anecdote.
I once worked in a little breakfast cafe. A lady came in and ordered the chorizo scramble, our most expensive menu item. Shortly after I gave her her breakfast, she waved me back over. She was not happy there was meat in her scramble. I took it back and had the cook expedite her new order. I’ll tell you what, she was pissed when I gave her the bill and still charged her for the chorizo scramble. Her excuse was that she was a vegetarian, and was unfamiliar with what chorizo was, but ordered it anyways. I told her I could have answered any of her questions prior to her ordering, and that we were a small business and can’t just be comping a $16 dollar plate because she didn’t bother to find out what she was ordering. I have no sympathy for people like this. They are lucky you only charged them half the price.
Even more mystifying was this, from QuitUsual4736.
This woman at my cookie shop ordered espresso and was mystified when I handed her a cup with 2 oz of black espresso!?
Google – not even once.
