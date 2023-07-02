People have been sharing the things that mildly irritate them – 19 of the best/worst

Exclusive

People say “Don’t sweat the small stuff.” But have those people ever worn a sock that slowly rolls down until it bunches up under their arch? Probably not.

It’s those little things that really get to people, as we discovered when we asked this –

Here’s some of what really gets on people’s nerves. Is your top mild irritant in the list?

Jonathan Rolinson

People holding their phone horizontally by their mouth and speaking.

Miranda Peers

People not clearing up after themselves and expecting others to do it. You make the mess? You clear it up.

Kerry Newton

People chewing with their mouths open and talking with food in their mouths.

Peggy Beck

When someone takes my pen & goes off with it 😂.

Julie Kent

Predictive text that keeps changing back to the word you don’t want, several times after you changing it back to what you actually want. Makes me rage.

Janine Pickering

When people go for a walk and then upload a screenshot of all the stats.

Becky Woodcock

Rebecca Greenwood

People on public transport who think that everybody wants to hear their mobile phone conversation…

Liz Gorman

