The ‘Stephen McGann as Cats’ account is a quirky delight – 16 fluffy favourites

Before Elon Musk broke it, two of the biggest things on Twitter were cat photos and celebrities. We recently spotted actor and Scouse royalty, Stephen McGann, giving the seal of approval to an account that expertly combines those two things – Stephen Mcgann as Cats.

Stephen Moggan was right there, but whatever.

The brainchild of @Empxthize_ couldn’t have been given a better endorsement than one from Stephen McGann himself – unless he also got his cat to give it the claws up.

Here are a few favourites.

1.

Day 95 of Stephen McGann as Cats πŸ™‚ pic.twitter.com/pfTahzJyap — Stephen Mcgann as Cats (@CatsMcgann) June 28, 2023

2.

Day 67 of Stephen McGann as Cats πŸ™‚ pic.twitter.com/Mbp0XDocQC — Stephen Mcgann as Cats (@CatsMcgann) May 25, 2023

3.

Day 65 of Stephen McGann as Cats πŸ™‚ pic.twitter.com/z5EHtz6DDw — Stephen Mcgann as Cats (@CatsMcgann) May 23, 2023

4.

Day 5 of Stephen McGann as Cats πŸ™‚ pic.twitter.com/IXDmTrhdQG — Stephen Mcgann as Cats (@CatsMcgann) March 23, 2023

5.

Day 14 of Stephen McGann as Cats πŸ™‚ pic.twitter.com/FaNqRp65nA — Stephen Mcgann as Cats (@CatsMcgann) April 1, 2023

6.

Day 21 of Stephen McGann as Cats πŸ™‚ pic.twitter.com/Y4V1LrlZj0 — Stephen Mcgann as Cats (@CatsMcgann) April 8, 2023

7.

Day 66 of Stephen McGann as Cats πŸ™‚ pic.twitter.com/WqyqiL1bEz — Stephen Mcgann as Cats (@CatsMcgann) May 24, 2023

8.

Day 6 of Stephen McGann as Cats πŸ™‚ pic.twitter.com/VAU91MAL9n — Stephen Mcgann as Cats (@CatsMcgann) March 24, 2023

9.

Day 97 of Stephen McGann as Cats πŸ™‚ pic.twitter.com/w0lmI0Bv0J — Stephen Mcgann as Cats (@CatsMcgann) June 30, 2023

10.

Day 19 of Stephen McGann as Cats πŸ™‚ pic.twitter.com/yctwkGZFzL — Stephen Mcgann as Cats (@CatsMcgann) April 6, 2023

11.

Day 25 of Stephen McGann as Cats πŸ™‚ pic.twitter.com/ja57hKK6hM — Stephen Mcgann as Cats (@CatsMcgann) April 12, 2023

12.

Day 32 of Stephen McGann as Cats πŸ™‚ pic.twitter.com/xq8u37fzhK — Stephen Mcgann as Cats (@CatsMcgann) April 20, 2023

13.

Day 24 of Stephen McGann as Cats πŸ™‚ pic.twitter.com/rF8ht1UY2d — Stephen Mcgann as Cats (@CatsMcgann) April 11, 2023

14.

Day 40 of Stephen McGann as Cats πŸ™‚ pic.twitter.com/1PN5WjCWda — Stephen Mcgann as Cats (@CatsMcgann) April 28, 2023

15.

Day 35 of Stephen McGann as Cats πŸ™‚ pic.twitter.com/cvDiNdgLrQ — Stephen Mcgann as Cats (@CatsMcgann) April 23, 2023

16.

Day 62 of Stephen McGann as Cats πŸ™‚ pic.twitter.com/jumdqu2zb6 — Stephen Mcgann as Cats (@CatsMcgann) May 20, 2023

BONUS

<sigh> Now I've got my other half slowly scrolling through "Stephen McGann as cats" and laughing at me over the top of the laptop… — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) June 29, 2023

