Gross but hilarious drama in the llama enclosure

That split second where she looks at the llama right before it spits has me rolling. Do yourself a favor and watch that at 1/2 speed.

Broke-n-Tokin

The velocity of that spit is something to behold!

Spiniferous

The equivalent to a McDonald’s customer throwing their food at you because they asked for no pickles.

Jelly-Yammers

I love this lady…. What a great reaction.

Angieland94

Oh man, that cracked me up. She took it like a champ. Hilarious.

FirebendingNinja

Good thing her glasses are sturdy.

TheodoreMartin-sin

That scared the shit out of her

MyCool_StrawSir

copenhagen622 had a warning.