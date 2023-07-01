Gross but hilarious drama in the llama enclosure
We all know to keep the windows tightly shut and the doors locked in the lion, tiger and monkey sections of the safari park, but here’s why you should do the same in the llama – and, incidentally, camel – section.
“I’m glad I had shields on!”
She took that a lot better than most people would have done.
That split second where she looks at the llama right before it spits has me rolling. Do yourself a favor and watch that at 1/2 speed.
Broke-n-Tokin
The velocity of that spit is something to behold!
Spiniferous
The equivalent to a McDonald’s customer throwing their food at you because they asked for no pickles.
Jelly-Yammers
I love this lady…. What a great reaction.
Angieland94
Oh man, that cracked me up. She took it like a champ. Hilarious.
FirebendingNinja
Good thing her glasses are sturdy.
TheodoreMartin-sin
That scared the shit out of her
MyCool_StrawSir
copenhagen622 had a warning.
Watch out they spit.
Thanks for the heads up.
