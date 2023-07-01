Animals

Gross but hilarious drama in the llama enclosure

Poke Staff. Updated July 1st, 2023

We all know to keep the windows tightly shut and the doors locked in the lion, tiger and monkey sections of the safari park, but here’s why you should do the same in the llama – and, incidentally, camel – section.

That food is shit
by u/LaughBakery in ContagiousLaughter

“I’m glad I had shields on!”

She took that a lot better than most people would have done.

That split second where she looks at the llama right before it spits has me rolling. Do yourself a favor and watch that at 1/2 speed.
Broke-n-Tokin

The velocity of that spit is something to behold!
Spiniferous

The equivalent to a McDonald’s customer throwing their food at you because they asked for no pickles.
Jelly-Yammers

I love this lady…. What a great reaction.
Angieland94

Oh man, that cracked me up. She took it like a champ. Hilarious.
FirebendingNinja

Good thing her glasses are sturdy.
TheodoreMartin-sin

That scared the shit out of her
MyCool_StrawSir

copenhagen622 had a warning.

Watch out they spit.

Thanks for the heads up.

