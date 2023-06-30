This old Nigel Farage takedown is going viral again and it’s just as glorious now as it was then

Videos

Nigel Farage is in the news again – a dread phrase you never want to inflict on anyone, apologies – after he suggested he might have to leave the UK after losing his bank account.

Farage suggests he's considering leaving Britain pic.twitter.com/ppKQjGGuqA — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 30, 2023

We’ve written all about that over here and the reason we mention it again is because the saga sent this old takedown viral again and age will never wither it.

Even if you know what’s going to happen – surely you know what’s going to happen! – it’s impossible not to watch until the very end.

Whilst everyone is laughing at Farage for whining about being a victim of "unlivable" prejudice in the UK, I thought now might be a good time to share this equally funny classic. pic.twitter.com/qkbxGeNLaH — Billy Misanthrope 🌒 (@BillyVacant) June 30, 2023

Bravo to the caller, @BasementShaxx!

The tone and delivery of the caller is absolutely perfect. 👌 — Billy Misanthrope 🌒 (@BillyVacant) June 30, 2023

Never gets boring 😂😂😂 — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) June 30, 2023

I could watch this 100 times a day and laugh on each viewing 😂 — Billy Misanthrope 🌒 (@BillyVacant) June 30, 2023

Amen to that.

Source Twitter @BillyVacant