This old Nigel Farage takedown is going viral again and it’s just as glorious now as it was then

Poke Staff. Updated June 30th, 2023

Nigel Farage is in the news again – a dread phrase you never want to inflict on anyone, apologies – after he suggested he might have to leave the UK after losing his bank account.

We’ve written all about that over here and the reason we mention it again is because the saga sent this old takedown viral again and age will never wither it.

Even if you know what’s going to happen – surely you know what’s going to happen! – it’s impossible not to watch until the very end.

Bravo to the caller, @BasementShaxx!

Amen to that.

