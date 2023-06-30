The Question Time audience was asked if they supported sending migrants to Rwanda and their response said everything

News

The government will plough on with its efforts to send asylum seekers to Rwanda despite the flagship immigration policy being ruled unlawful in the courts.

Downing Street said they would appeal to the supreme court while home secretary Suella Braverman claimed the ruling showed the ‘system is rigged against the British people’.

We mention it because Fiona Bruce asked the Question Time audience if they supported the policy, and their response surely says it all (as does the look on social care minister Helen Whately’s face).

🚨 | BREAKING: Tory Minister Helen Whately becomes embarrassed as not a SINGLE member of the #BBCQT audience raises their hand in support of sending migrants to Rwanda pic.twitter.com/m9GsRdcdAV — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) June 29, 2023

Surely the first time the Question Time audience has spoken for us all.

And here are just a few of the responses it prompted today.

1.

People in this country are not, on the whole, as bad and ghastly as this government would have you believe. We need to take back control of the narrative https://t.co/YHySK1Y9iq — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 29, 2023

2.

#bbcqt

God!

This audience are MORONS

Rwanda is gorgeous:

No jeggings there

No dogging there

Plus it’s full of grammar schools.

And just look at poor, lovely Helen Whately.❤️

Doe eyed

Sad

Liquidy

She doesn’t deserve this!

Bless her little trainer socks.

🙏pic.twitter.com/Z4WplxTVnl — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) June 30, 2023

3.

Just listen.

The silence is deafening.

pic.twitter.com/PVkblY0Ddw — John O’Brennan (@JohnOBrennan2) June 29, 2023

4.

Thank god for that! (And embarrassing for Helen Whately 🥴)pic.twitter.com/aUujq3IQw6 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) June 29, 2023

5.

Humiliating moment for the Conservative Party on #BBCQT Fiona Bruce: “Even though we have more people who voted Conservative than for any other single party, is there anyone here who supports sending people to Rwanda?” No one raised their hand pic.twitter.com/waFQsVlKBi — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) June 29, 2023

6.

“Even though we have more people who voted Conservative than for any other single party here, is there anyone here who supports sending people to Rwanda?” There follows a deafening silence. Then @HughFW says “Good on ya!” The applause tells us everything. pic.twitter.com/TdT24CLUGg — Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay) June 29, 2023

7.

£140m spent to date £169k cost per asylum seeker All that political capital All that vilifying of those who oppose it From the tofu-eating Wokerati to the ECHR …and not a single person in a Tory-heavy audience can raise their hand in support of their shitty Rwanda policy. pic.twitter.com/EWMaSURx0w — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 30, 2023

8.

Striking that in an audience made up of a majority of Conservative voters, not one is willing to volunteer support for the government’s Rwanda policy on tonight’s #BBCQT (BBC says audience is representative of public). pic.twitter.com/VTWNOFoKdO — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) June 29, 2023

9.

“is there anybody here who supports sending people to Rwanda?” no it appears not 👏 #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/hzbyHqy7eo — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) June 29, 2023

10.

Suella Braverman claimed today that "The people" supported her evil and doomed policy.

Well she was fucking lying wasn't she? https://t.co/retNIPd1gI — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) June 29, 2023

11.

12.

It’s rather beautiful to find out that the general public are NOT the heartless bunch of hollow c*nts that Suella and this government would have you believe.#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/6x7MEpqrb9 — Monster Of Truth (@TheMooseOfTruth) June 29, 2023

13.

Bloody hell!! A moment. Fiona Bruce “ Even though the majority of you voted Conservative…do any of you support the Rwanda policy?” Not a single hand up…silence 👀 Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall “ Good on you!” #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/rW5KxVe52Y — Seb Ate (@Mrbaiti) June 29, 2023

Source Twitter @Mrbaiti @PolitlcsUK