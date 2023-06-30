A loose swan closed part of the Elizabeth Line and the responses were on point – 14 favourites
Thursday was a bad day for people hoping to travel between Heathrow and Abbey Wood on London’s new Elizabeth Line because the stretch remained closed for three hours while police dealt with an intruder on the tracks.
Passengers in London stuck on trains due to swan on Elizabeth line track https://t.co/6JJfYlDgm0
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 29, 2023
Well that’s a new one – Elizabeth line closed due to “a swan on the track at Paddington” pic.twitter.com/YyROhg1can
— Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) June 29, 2023
So let me get this right…the entire Elizabeth line is suspended because of one swan at Paddington? https://t.co/NBi0JBtRok
— Jack 🇬🇧✡️ (@Fourbytwo_) June 29, 2023
Some people got a cob on.
True incompetence this, its only a swan and my train is delayed/cancelled because of this 🤬. Railway in this country is a joke. #elizabethline https://t.co/vAQ1iiEZhW
— Kris 😎⚽️⚾️🏈🏏🏀🏆🇧🇧 (@bajankris) June 29, 2023
run it over.
— the real me (@Alexand16958594) June 29, 2023
But, mostly, they just made jokes.
1.
Cygnet failure https://t.co/JHpcFpxR9Z
— Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) June 29, 2023
2.
This Killer Whale rebellion is catching on 🫡✊️ https://t.co/oWmPyuzuUi
— Alex Eccleston Æ (@AventuraObscura) June 29, 2023
3.
You see Liz dies and swans start fighting back in London.
Liz would have had this for breakfast and done her duty…..
Where is our King ? https://t.co/14M6gXhOtH
— Sir Vegan Dave from Skem (@Irontoffee) June 29, 2023
4.
The. Most. British. Thing. Ever. https://t.co/FKpGEUx4HZ
— Ishan Kolhatkar (@ishkolhatkar) June 29, 2023
5.
Perhaps the swan broke the train driver's arm? https://t.co/xJOZzdEk93
— Ahmer Wadee (@ahmerwadee) June 29, 2023
6.
Nature is healing. 🦢 https://t.co/rq5xdoIrut
— silvia (@dieZypresse) June 29, 2023
7.
Well yea. Have you tried to negotiate with a swan? They are just pretty geese. https://t.co/p7lGyK4rZJ
— 🌸 Stacy's Mom 🌸 (@id0rkable) June 29, 2023
8.
Swan Late
— Dli O’Doir (@dli_odoir) June 29, 2023
9.
— Ulfric Drake (@UlfricDrake) June 29, 2023
10.
I’m liking this remake of “The Birds” https://t.co/70Y5AKElq2
— Barry McLoughlin (@BarryMc123) June 29, 2023
Inevitably, it reminded a lot of people of Hot Fuzz.
11.
We have despatched some of experienced officers to assist in this incident and advise the public to ensure they do not approach the swans https://t.co/hgulpxHJoE
— Sandford Police (@Sandford_Police) June 29, 2023
12.
Exclusive photo of British Transport Police attempting to clear the swan. https://t.co/AyUvXB09mu pic.twitter.com/I9IP8MZdpe
— Jason Wilson 🇺🇦 @[email protected] (@WhizzoUK) June 29, 2023
13.
It’s just the one swan actually. https://t.co/xPW5VoyUKO
— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) June 29, 2023
14.
— Tom Burke (@burkinho) June 29, 2023
Perhaps they should have called for a Buckingham Palace chef.
If only there was a royal there to eat it 🤷♂️ never a royal around when you need one
— Roibeard Breathnach 🇮🇪 (@rfwalsh86) June 29, 2023
Since it would be rude not to show it …
READ MORE
‘Supervet’ Noel Fitzpatrick rescuing this swan is the most bizarre video you’ll see today
Source BBC Image Screengrab