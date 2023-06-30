Animals

A loose swan closed part of the Elizabeth Line and the responses were on point – 14 favourites

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 30th, 2023

Thursday was a bad day for people hoping to travel between Heathrow and Abbey Wood on London’s new Elizabeth Line because the stretch remained closed for three hours while police dealt with an intruder on the tracks.

Some people got a cob on.

But, mostly, they just made jokes.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Inevitably, it reminded a lot of people of Hot Fuzz.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Perhaps they should have called for a Buckingham Palace chef.

Since it would be rude not to show it …

READ MORE

‘Supervet’ Noel Fitzpatrick rescuing this swan is the most bizarre video you’ll see today

Source BBC Image Screengrab