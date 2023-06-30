A loose swan closed part of the Elizabeth Line and the responses were on point – 14 favourites

Animals

Thursday was a bad day for people hoping to travel between Heathrow and Abbey Wood on London’s new Elizabeth Line because the stretch remained closed for three hours while police dealt with an intruder on the tracks.

Passengers in London stuck on trains due to swan on Elizabeth line track https://t.co/6JJfYlDgm0 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 29, 2023

Well that’s a new one – Elizabeth line closed due to “a swan on the track at Paddington” pic.twitter.com/YyROhg1can — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) June 29, 2023

So let me get this right…the entire Elizabeth line is suspended because of one swan at Paddington? https://t.co/NBi0JBtRok — Jack 🇬🇧✡️ (@Fourbytwo_) June 29, 2023

Some people got a cob on.

True incompetence this, its only a swan and my train is delayed/cancelled because of this 🤬. Railway in this country is a joke. #elizabethline https://t.co/vAQ1iiEZhW — Kris 😎⚽️⚾️🏈🏏🏀🏆🇧🇧 (@bajankris) June 29, 2023

run it over. — the real me (@Alexand16958594) June 29, 2023

But, mostly, they just made jokes.

This Killer Whale rebellion is catching on 🫡✊️ https://t.co/oWmPyuzuUi — Alex Eccleston Æ (@AventuraObscura) June 29, 2023

You see Liz dies and swans start fighting back in London. Liz would have had this for breakfast and done her duty….. Where is our King ? https://t.co/14M6gXhOtH — Sir Vegan Dave from Skem (@Irontoffee) June 29, 2023

Perhaps the swan broke the train driver's arm? https://t.co/xJOZzdEk93 — Ahmer Wadee (@ahmerwadee) June 29, 2023

Well yea. Have you tried to negotiate with a swan? They are just pretty geese. https://t.co/p7lGyK4rZJ — 🌸 Stacy's Mom 🌸 (@id0rkable) June 29, 2023

Swan Late — Dli O’Doir (@dli_odoir) June 29, 2023

I’m liking this remake of “The Birds” https://t.co/70Y5AKElq2 — Barry McLoughlin (@BarryMc123) June 29, 2023

Inevitably, it reminded a lot of people of Hot Fuzz.

We have despatched some of experienced officers to assist in this incident and advise the public to ensure they do not approach the swans https://t.co/hgulpxHJoE — Sandford Police (@Sandford_Police) June 29, 2023

It’s just the one swan actually. https://t.co/xPW5VoyUKO — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) June 29, 2023

Perhaps they should have called for a Buckingham Palace chef.

If only there was a royal there to eat it 🤷‍♂️ never a royal around when you need one — Roibeard Breathnach 🇮🇪 (@rfwalsh86) June 29, 2023

Since it would be rude not to show it …

Source BBC Image Screengrab