Twitter

Our 25 Favourite Tweets of the Week

Poke Staff. Updated June 30th, 2023

What a week it’s been. The government’s Rwanda plan has been ruled unlawful once more, Donald Trump has been telling on himself again, and Tom Hanks‘ niece took reality TV tantrums to a whole new level.

Meanwhile, the funny people of Twitter have continued to do what they do best – and we loved these 25 offerings in particular.

We hope you enjoy them, too.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2