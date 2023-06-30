Our 25 Favourite Tweets of the Week

Twitter

What a week it’s been. The government’s Rwanda plan has been ruled unlawful once more, Donald Trump has been telling on himself again, and Tom Hanks‘ niece took reality TV tantrums to a whole new level.

Meanwhile, the funny people of Twitter have continued to do what they do best – and we loved these 25 offerings in particular.

We hope you enjoy them, too.

1.

Oh wow, I found where it happened pic.twitter.com/bV7h6vobOF — Chris 🎬 (@ChrisCarpineti) June 24, 2023

2.

Take as long as you need pic.twitter.com/3QH3ZF9kOm — Mr. Peabody ⚛️ 🐾 👣🏳️‍⚧️🌈 (@Masks4Life) June 27, 2023

3.

Oh no, just like the Manic Street Preachers warned us pic.twitter.com/RmVDwKTcrW — Andy Ryan (@ItsAndyRyan) June 25, 2023

4.

Choosing which exclamation points to delete from my work email pic.twitter.com/xszadNXMPn — Amanda Ach (@amandaach) June 26, 2023

5.

So how many windows do you want?

Yes pic.twitter.com/1TWyeYeECN — Midge (@mxmclain) June 24, 2023

6.

hearing reports that people use the prosciutto pocket for laptops? what the fuck is wrong with y’all pic.twitter.com/6jpSaGOL1v — SPUDPHILTH (@AnicaSeelie) June 29, 2023

7.

Whenever I see interrogation videos of murderers I get SO STRESSED coz I don't know how they could function day-to-day. I thought I got flashed by a speed camera a in April and walked around like the guy out of The Tell-Tale Heart for a fortnight even though it was just lightning — Sooz Kempner🐀 (@SoozUK) June 28, 2023

8.

for lunch I had sliced avocado, seasoned tomato and a pile of giant wotsits 🤤 you won't see that on Masterchef — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) June 28, 2023

9.

david attenborough: [mumbling] skip. i dont like this animal. skip it. — paddle (@ipaddlearound) June 25, 2023

10.

Look at all these free tires I got from some idiot that just left them stuck to the sides of his dock. — Bummer T. Vibes, Esq (@VibesBummer) June 27, 2023

11.

Rick Astley is such a rare & raw talent, & also a very generous man. He came to my kids' school once, spoke at assembly & sang a song. He then gifted the entire Disney back catalogue to the drama dept, except one film about a house with an old fella who used to sell balloons. — Maf (@Mafer1ck) June 24, 2023

12.