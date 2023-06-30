Nigel Farage might have to leave the UK after losing his bank account – All credit to these 16 great reactions

Politics

In case you were wondering why there’s been a run on tiny violins, Nigel Farage has revealed he has a cash flow problem.

He took to his award-winning* show on GB News to explain that he may have to leave the country.

*At an awards night for which GB News was a sponsor

Farage suggests he's considering leaving Britain pic.twitter.com/ppKQjGGuqA — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 30, 2023

Anyone else got a mental image of Farage being paid for his show in bags of sweaty banknotes because he doesn’t have an account?

Twitter wasn’t overburdened with sympathy.

1.

Nigel Farage claims he is a financial asylum seeker. Oh, the irony. https://t.co/MFbRaSaX0Y — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) June 29, 2023

2.

I think I read somewhere that Farage banked with Coutts… This is a great opportunity for him to start a bank all of his own A venture for his pals to join It could even sound and look the same …just swap a few letters. — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) June 30, 2023

3.

4.

I'm sure it can't possibly be that you've somehow contravened the terms of your agreement with them.

It'll definitely be because they're woke. https://t.co/n2V2AiGHdx — Malcolm V Tucker 🏴‍☠️🇺🇦 (@Tucker5law) June 29, 2023

5.

1) You aren't a politician Nigel Farage (you failed nine times at becoming an MP) – so its NOT political persecution 2) You claim to be a defender of freedom of expression (which the EU put into our law books) yet somehow Coutts isn't allowed freedom? https://t.co/PJk5vPveRY — Will Black 🍓 (@WillBlackWriter) June 29, 2023

6.

First they came for Tommy Robinson, and Laurence Fox, and Nigel Farage, and I did not speak out, because seriously, fuck Tommy Robinson, Laurence Fox and Nigel Farage https://t.co/5mJdm3qw0O — Mitch Benn 🖕 (@MitchBenn) June 29, 2023

7.

Farage has come out with some sh*t in his time But topping the list is the idea that *Banks* – who habitually work with People & Drug Traffickers & throw whistleblowers off buildings …just *cannot* deal with a Brexity bellend like him because they find his views distasteful. — aidThompsin (@aidThompsin) June 30, 2023

8.

While I guess it's possible that every single bank operating in the UK is somehow part of a vast establishment conspiracy led by the former chair of the Privileges Committee to get Nigel Farage to emigrate, I suspect there may be a rather simpler explanation. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) June 29, 2023

9.

Oh alright. It was my fault. I cloned Farage's cheque card and used it to buy 485,634 EU flags on Amazon before they blocked it. — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) June 29, 2023

10.

just occasionally you get a news story which is funny, uplifting and restores your faith in humanity pic.twitter.com/bhSBLomgO9 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) June 29, 2023

11.

I am appalled at the news that a cabal of left-wing banks is conspiring to steal Nigel Farage's money. I will step up to support this anti-establishment champion by opening up a bank account in my name to accept donations. One pint less in Wetherspoons could buy this man a gin. pic.twitter.com/MjIGZ8yUft — Paul (@PaulOnBooks) June 29, 2023

12.

If this guy can close down Nigel Farage’s bank account, he can do it to you too. We should all be very concerned right now. pic.twitter.com/yAKXttM2YC — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) June 29, 2023

13.

So long, and thanks for all the fash. https://t.co/4O46UgvCNa — Awatha Blue Tick (@mudjokivis) June 30, 2023

14.

Not having access to a bank account could lead to Nigel Farage having to leave the UK within a few months. If we all come together as one, co-ordinate our activities and make a huge collective effort, we could easily get it down to a fortnight. — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) June 29, 2023

15.

Coutts Bank has refused me a bank account and credit card, it must be because they don't like my politics, nothing to do with the fact I'm broke pic.twitter.com/sBCxjVdVrE — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) June 29, 2023

16.

Oh dear. Their PM kicked out of Parliament for lying, their star MPs found in contempt of it, the woman in charge of the Law rubbishing the Court of Appeal, their Figurehead who can't get a bank account .. These Brexiteers are'nt very good at decent British values, are they 🤡 — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) June 29, 2023

A.C. Grayling had a suggestion.

Boris's bank should follow suit – "Banks are obliged by UK law (Money Laundering, Terrorist, &c, Regs 2017) to carry out robust due diligence – it appears Farage's bank has concluded that, for some reason or other, he represents a level of risk they cannot tolerate…" — A C Grayling #FBPE #Reform #Rejoin #FBPR (@acgrayling) June 29, 2023

Things may not be as straightforward as Farage suggests. We know …shocker.

Farage says his bank has closed his account without giving him a reason.

I wonder whether this might help him? https://t.co/SlO9bxhfc6 pic.twitter.com/Npgi4x0clO — Lady 🐝 Bee 🐝 Middlemast-Neal #EnoughIsEnough (@Mistyswoman) June 30, 2023

We’ll just leave this here.

If you’re still taking anything Nigel Farage says at face value, it’s possible you haven’t been paying attention. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 29, 2023

