Politics

Nigel Farage might have to leave the UK after losing his bank account – All credit to these 16 great reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 30th, 2023

In case you were wondering why there’s been a run on tiny violins, Nigel Farage has revealed he has a cash flow problem.

He took to his award-winning* show on GB News to explain that he may have to leave the country.

*At an awards night for which GB News was a sponsor

Anyone else got a mental image of Farage being paid for his show in bags of sweaty banknotes because he doesn’t have an account?

Twitter wasn’t overburdened with sympathy.

A.C. Grayling had a suggestion.

Things may not be as straightforward as Farage suggests. We know …shocker.

We’ll just leave this here.

Source Otto English Image Screengrab, Erika Wittlieb on Pixabay