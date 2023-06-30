Celebrity

Just when we couldn’t love Ryan Gosling any more, along comes this 39 seconds of gold

Poke Staff. Updated June 30th, 2023

You obviously won’t need reminding that there’s a new Barbie movie coming out starring Margot Robbie and directed by Greta Gerwig.

And you also won’t need reminding that it co-stars Ryan Gosling as Ken.

We mention this because the publicity machine is now in full swing for the movie, which opens on the same day as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

But we surely won’t watch a lovelier interview about the new film than this, 39 seconds of peak Gosling.

To be filed under ‘just when we thought we couldn’t love him any more …’

And also …

Source Twitter @icetowncoco