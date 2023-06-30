Just when we couldn’t love Ryan Gosling any more, along comes this 39 seconds of gold

Celebrity

You obviously won’t need reminding that there’s a new Barbie movie coming out starring Margot Robbie and directed by Greta Gerwig.

And you also won’t need reminding that it co-stars Ryan Gosling as Ken.

We mention this because the publicity machine is now in full swing for the movie, which opens on the same day as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

But we surely won’t watch a lovelier interview about the new film than this, 39 seconds of peak Gosling.

“look no further, you are kenough” 😭😭 ryan gosling you’re a godsend pic.twitter.com/BMoq5O0L0a — Erin (@icetowncoco) June 29, 2023

To be filed under ‘just when we thought we couldn’t love him any more …’

might be affecting the bees somehow, we’re not sure 😭 — Lesley P (@lezzlemynezzle) June 30, 2023

my buddy kendall roy needs to hear this https://t.co/1O3k2psWuZ — jay (@kendallhosseini) June 30, 2023

I can wait for his highlight video of this press tour 😭 — Minnie (@saintdutchess) June 30, 2023

the way he just effortlessly came up with that… he absolutely mixes ken into random words Often https://t.co/J6WQCtgz8k — blue 🕸️ SPIDER-VERSE (@canaryyblue) June 29, 2023

i love him😭😭😭 — 🍒 (@b0nb0n02) June 29, 2023

He’s having so much fun on this press tour and I love it because to me Gosling is best in GOOFY MODE. We need more Goofy Gosling!!! https://t.co/CCmYqDEDnA — sʜᴀʀᴛɪɴ sᴄᴏʀsᴇsᴇ (@EmmaTolkin) June 30, 2023

He’s so damn funny. I’m going to scream — and Aria 🏳️‍⚧️💕 (holland march’s version) (@Moonlightariiia) June 29, 2023

And also …

ryan gosling, it seems ive grown quite fond of you though there are no sexual urges or desires you comes to me as a long lost friend whom I once picked apples with in papa’s orchard https://t.co/fZWTgx64v2 — milf catgirl (@kimyeris) June 30, 2023

Source Twitter @icetowncoco