‘For some people I am fascinated how they are able to read or write’

Science

Leading contender for facepalm of the week is surely this, an exchange which has just gone viral on Reddit for reasons which will become obvious.

‘On dinosaurs,’ said OkOutlandishnesse who shared it.

And just a few of the comments it prompted.

‘The page exists, there are 2 in fact, one with 28k members, and one with 6,6k members.

‘But the most beautiful thing about it is that there is another page, “Dinosaurs Against Christians Who Are Against Dinosaurs” with no less than 223k members!!

‘And guess who is a new member of his page? Me!’

Vicu_negru

‘Do they not know what tendons and ligaments are? Oh right, they don’t like science because it disproves their Bible.

‘You should see the Christian science textbooks that we had to read when I was homeschooled, very full of ignorance.’

sandiercy

‘1. Eat a chicken.

‘2. Try to put the bird skeleton together, by itself.

‘3. …

‘4. Profit!’

Amberskin

‘For some people I am fascinated how they are able to read and write.’

therealbonzai

Source Reddit u/OkOutlandishnesse Image Pexels Mike Bird