When you try too hard to look cool …
Praise the gods of technology for CCTV, because we’d hate to have missed the moment this attemot to impress took a wrong turn.
Mating dance at the pool hall ended up with a happy ending
by u/sempakrica in funny
I like how the guy doesn’t move anything below his neck at all. He is used to her shenanigans.
neonroli47
That’s some wifey material right there. You know life would never be dull.
DRoyLenz
And this, children, is how your mama lost her front teeth.
nomotto2
Stuff like this keeps couples together.
SVS_Writer
Story of my life. If ever I pull off some coolness, certainly I will embarrass myself right after.
BurnzillababydaBay
We’re with nicolae15 on this.
I still think she’s cool. 😎
Source r/funny Image Screengrab