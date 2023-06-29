This Brainstorm/Green Needle mind bender has gone viral all over again and it’s no less jaw-dropping

Videos

The more we Google exactly what is happening here, the more confused we get. And we were completely befuddled in the first place.

It’s the Brainstorm/Green Needle mind bender which has been going viral all over again – first on TikTok, and then on Twitter. And even if you’ve seen and heard it before, it’s still incredible.

Wow indeed.

This is weirding me out https://t.co/P9ahnJoN6o — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) June 28, 2023

Holy. Shit! It still works if you shut your eyes and only think about each of the words!! https://t.co/OKvnLGzdxK — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) June 27, 2023

Oh god it's the blue/gold dress all over again https://t.co/Vnnu0S3i9y — Rhykker (@rhykker) June 28, 2023

What sorcery is this? 🤯https://t.co/kgWaN6ftvi — Gray Wolf (@graywolf442) June 28, 2023

All our brains are confused. https://t.co/7c4IOsXwTz — Jimmy Palmiotti (@jpalmiotti) June 28, 2023

And also, this.

Interestingly, you can also hear "brain needle" and "green storm" if that's the word you visualise in your head. — ⛩️Amai Kohii | 天井 声火い ⛩️ Gen-0 StartliveEN (@amaikohiich) June 28, 2023

Last word to this person.

Why does this shit go viral every year there is no way some people haven't seen this yet https://t.co/ytTRh4QSmw — dank tank (@BluesDank) June 28, 2023

Source Twitter @TheFigen_