This Brainstorm/Green Needle mind bender has gone viral all over again and it’s no less jaw-dropping
The more we Google exactly what is happening here, the more confused we get. And we were completely befuddled in the first place.
It’s the Brainstorm/Green Needle mind bender which has been going viral all over again – first on TikTok, and then on Twitter. And even if you’ve seen and heard it before, it’s still incredible.
This is wow pic.twitter.com/4tQjBXxW3u
— Figen (@TheFigen_) June 27, 2023
Wow indeed.
This is weirding me out https://t.co/P9ahnJoN6o
— Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) June 28, 2023
Holy. Shit! It still works if you shut your eyes and only think about each of the words!! https://t.co/OKvnLGzdxK
— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) June 27, 2023
Oh god it's the blue/gold dress all over again https://t.co/Vnnu0S3i9y
— Rhykker (@rhykker) June 28, 2023
What sorcery is this? 🤯https://t.co/kgWaN6ftvi
— Gray Wolf (@graywolf442) June 28, 2023
All our brains are confused. https://t.co/7c4IOsXwTz
— Jimmy Palmiotti (@jpalmiotti) June 28, 2023
And also, this.
Interestingly, you can also hear "brain needle" and "green storm" if that's the word you visualise in your head.
— ⛩️Amai Kohii | 天井 声火い ⛩️ Gen-0 StartliveEN (@amaikohiich) June 28, 2023
Last word to this person.
Why does this shit go viral every year there is no way some people haven't seen this yet https://t.co/ytTRh4QSmw
— dank tank (@BluesDank) June 28, 2023
Source Twitter @TheFigen_