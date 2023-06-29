The Daily Mail said Karen Allen was ‘unrecognisable’ in the new Indiana Jones movie – 17 blockbuster comebacks

Celebrity

To the Daily Mail now – no, stick with us, please – after the paper spotted that the fabulous actress Karen Allen, who starred alongside Harrison Ford in Raiders of the Lost Ark, makes a cameo appearance in the new Indiana Jones film.

Forty-two years after the last movie, the paper said she was ‘unrecognisable’ in the new film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

And it was the ‘unrecognisable’ bit in the headline which really caught people’s attention, and these are surely the only 17 responses you need.

Karen Allen is a perfectly recognizable lovely woman who has aged very gracefully, you rancid crapsackshttps://t.co/RUTePw8SoR — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 28, 2023

The word you are looking for is "older".https://t.co/7dCpB7B2At — Ellie Cumbo (@EllieCumbo) June 29, 2023

That’s Karen Allen. I recognized her immediately. pic.twitter.com/z7HD32vkfO — Matt Lipton (@mattliptoncomic) June 28, 2023

The Daily Fail is unrecognisable as a newspaper pic.twitter.com/38IXbrUZPg — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) June 28, 2023

“Karen Allen, looking fantastic, winning at life and absolutely rocking it on the Indiana Jones red carpet” There, fixed it. https://t.co/AMA3Uufdbl — Hannah Page 🌙🖋🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Hannah_C_Page) June 28, 2023

What a load of ridiculous shite…..I recognized Karen Allen, was she supposed to wear the white top, red trousers and have black hair forever? She’s not a Feckin Lego character . We are supposed to look different after 40 years #Idiots https://t.co/YCv05yEnxl — Fiona O’Brien (@RealFionaO) June 29, 2023

🚨BREAKING🚨 71-year-old Karen Allen makes a cameo in the latest Indiana Jones movie, and looks forty years older than when she first appeared in Raiders of the Lost Ark at the age of 31. This is a fast-moving story. More on this as we get it. pic.twitter.com/QQMG018tMQ — Moog (@a_toots) June 29, 2023

