23 funniest things people said about this picture of Rishi Sunak and Daniel Kawczynski

Pics

It’s not that Rishi Sunak isn’t very tall that makes this funny, obviously, it’s the contrast between the prime minister and his Conservative party colleague Daniel Kawczynski because, well, look.

Parliament’s tallest MP Daniel Kawczynski – who is 6ft 9in – has posted a pic with the PM pic.twitter.com/RQqIG1YlfU — Liz Bates (@wizbates) June 29, 2023

1.

This can’t be real. pic.twitter.com/yv9hyQUgN1 — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) June 29, 2023

2.

With a large enough hat I reckon Sunak could drive Kawczynski around like ratatouille https://t.co/iF0A7buiJV — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 29, 2023

3.

4.

Looking forward to the new series of Taskmaster https://t.co/lVmkcR1wy9 — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) June 29, 2023

5.

Why does Daniel Kawczynski, the largest MP, not simply eat the other MPs? https://t.co/ECpaEdCNsm — Godspeed You Black Tamperer (ft Maya) (@twlldun) June 29, 2023

6.

For scale, the man on the left is 5ft 6in. pic.twitter.com/AHZsTslcCE — Count Binface (@CountBinface) June 29, 2023

7.

They'd cause some problems up top in League 2 https://t.co/HOwtCS53vZ — Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) June 29, 2023

8.

This week, Detective Daniel Tall and Sergeant Rishi Short are confronted with a baffling murder which took place in a dolls house on stilts. That's The Tall And Short Of It, BBC1 at 8.30pm pic.twitter.com/DrbAOBtv6T — Davey Jones (@DHBJones) June 29, 2023

9.

Rare to see a little boy in full suit on his birthday trip to Guinness World of Records. https://t.co/J6bxWvO6RD — Tom Peck (@tompeck) June 29, 2023

10.

Who remembers Ray Allen and Lord Charles? pic.twitter.com/rmFlVdVoUy — Mike Holden 💙 (@MikeHolden42) June 29, 2023

11.

Turns out that picture *was* photoshopped after all, here's the original pic.twitter.com/g1wgLd1TtD — Ricardo Autobahn (@ricardoautobahn) June 29, 2023

12.