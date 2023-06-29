Just when these fireworks gone wrong can’t get any more explosive, along comes the finale
Surely the most dramatic – and terrifying – 29 seconds you’ll watch today (and let’s be clear, if you’re not very keen on fireworks then click away now).
It’s a street fireworks party that goes wrong – very wrong – and just when you think it can’t get any more explosive, along comes the finale.
Warning – very explosive … and very, very loud.
Outstanding. pic.twitter.com/0sBG802brF
— jamie (@gnuman1979) June 28, 2023
Just incredible – and thank goodness everyone managed to get out in time.
And here are just a few of the many things people said about it after the clip went wildly viral.
1.
I have watched this 20 times so far: pic.twitter.com/C74ymSqn29
— Sal Castaneda (@sal_castaneda) June 29, 2023
2.
Nothing to see here! pic.twitter.com/0lPoZWSah0
— Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) June 28, 2023
3.
it's all fun and games until someone blows up the entire neighborhood https://t.co/eecIICgcyl
— Richard J Torres (@rjkeats_98) June 28, 2023
4.
This has to be somewhere in Florida
— KJ Medina (@kjmedina68) June 28, 2023
5.
Brexit. https://t.co/wMeJOOhLvZ
— Otto English (@Otto_English) June 29, 2023
6.
Now THAT’s fucking freedom!
— James Johansen (@jamjohansen) June 28, 2023
7.
Well that went well https://t.co/vjrkshTdks
— Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) June 29, 2023
8.
My dog, who hates fireworks, would love this.
— SheehanUnchained (@Bill_is_fine) June 28, 2023
9.
hey!! have a safe and sane 4th of July kids! yay america 🫣 https://t.co/m0KGtzWRxd
— Urbanartist (@Urbanartist2) June 29, 2023
10.
Did that minivan make it to the moon yet?
— GO VOTE!!! (@4apeacefulone) June 28, 2023
To conclude …
The first rule of fireworks is you don’t put fireworks next to fireworks
— WildPaul (@paulbettner) June 29, 2023
Source Twitter @numan1979