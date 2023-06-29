Just when these fireworks gone wrong can’t get any more explosive, along comes the finale

US

Surely the most dramatic – and terrifying – 29 seconds you’ll watch today (and let’s be clear, if you’re not very keen on fireworks then click away now).

It’s a street fireworks party that goes wrong – very wrong – and just when you think it can’t get any more explosive, along comes the finale.

Warning – very explosive … and very, very loud.

Just incredible – and thank goodness everyone managed to get out in time.

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it after the clip went wildly viral.

1.

I have watched this 20 times so far: pic.twitter.com/C74ymSqn29 — Sal Castaneda (@sal_castaneda) June 29, 2023

2.

3.

it's all fun and games until someone blows up the entire neighborhood https://t.co/eecIICgcyl — Richard J Torres (@rjkeats_98) June 28, 2023

4.

This has to be somewhere in Florida — KJ Medina (@kjmedina68) June 28, 2023

5.

6.

Now THAT’s fucking freedom! — James Johansen (@jamjohansen) June 28, 2023

7.

Well that went well https://t.co/vjrkshTdks — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) June 29, 2023

8.

My dog, who hates fireworks, would love this. — SheehanUnchained (@Bill_is_fine) June 28, 2023

9.

hey!! have a safe and sane 4th of July kids! yay america 🫣 https://t.co/m0KGtzWRxd — Urbanartist (@Urbanartist2) June 29, 2023

10.

Did that minivan make it to the moon yet? — GO VOTE!!! (@4apeacefulone) June 28, 2023

To conclude …

The first rule of fireworks is you don’t put fireworks next to fireworks — WildPaul (@paulbettner) June 29, 2023

Source Twitter @numan1979