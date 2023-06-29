Celebrity

Joe Lycett had the best response to Suella Braverman’s Rwanda wheeze hitting the buffers

John Plunkett. Updated June 29th, 2023

The government suffered yet another blow today after Suella Braverman’s controversial (outrageous) plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was ruled unlawful by court of appeal judges.

The three judges found that sending asylum seekers to Rwanda would be a breach of article 3 of the European convention on human rights, and they unanimously rejected other grounds of appeal in the case.

And it prompted no end of totally on-point responses.

But the very best response (and not for the first time) went to Joy Lycett.

Perfect.

And it’s not the first time Lycett’s had us cheering this week, after he had this to say about Ben Elton’s appearance on BBC1’s Laura Kuennsberg show on Sunday.

Source Twitter @joelycett