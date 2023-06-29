Joe Lycett had the best response to Suella Braverman’s Rwanda wheeze hitting the buffers

Celebrity

The government suffered yet another blow today after Suella Braverman’s controversial (outrageous) plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was ruled unlawful by court of appeal judges.

The three judges found that sending asylum seekers to Rwanda would be a breach of article 3 of the European convention on human rights, and they unanimously rejected other grounds of appeal in the case.

UK government's plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda unlawful, says Court of Appeal https://t.co/pe3OTvJ3lx pic.twitter.com/LMB4Xjx37V — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 29, 2023

And it prompted no end of totally on-point responses.

"Rwanda is not a safe third country" – Crystal clear Let this be the end of the cruel Rwanda plan and the so-called 'Illegal Immigration Bill' https://t.co/SDYGRAdHBG — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) June 29, 2023

I've lost count of the number of times 'the party of law and order' has been found by a court to have acted unlawfully. https://t.co/9Jwo6F3EHs — Richard Littler (@richard_littler) June 29, 2023

This is a victory for everyone who has stood against the Gov’s cruel & unlawful plan to send people seeking safety to Rwanda Either all of us have human rights or none of us do Just one example Gov trying to put itself above the law & international human rights principles https://t.co/hanHFkV37L — Liberty (@libertyhq) June 29, 2023

Imagine that? If only someone had warned us? https://t.co/fz3LnoBq4P — Ian Charles (@ian_charles007) June 29, 2023

The Supreme Court has ruled that sending asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful. I wonder if we can get a refund on that £140m we gave them..?pic.twitter.com/iS3aXgNNga — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) June 29, 2023

Meanwhile over at GBeebies 😆 pic.twitter.com/D07WC61QnF — Dean 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 #GTTO #FBPE (@deanbegley1) June 29, 2023

But the very best response (and not for the first time) went to Joy Lycett.

. @SuellaBraverman ignore the haters babe ❤️❤️❤️ (by haters I mean the royal court of justice) — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) June 29, 2023

Perfect.

And it’s not the first time Lycett’s had us cheering this week, after he had this to say about Ben Elton’s appearance on BBC1’s Laura Kuennsberg show on Sunday.

I’m SICK AND TIRED of hearing from so called ‘comedians’ on political shows!!! These are for serious people like Nigel Farage and Dominic Raab!!! Ben Elton should be ASHAMED and JAILED. https://t.co/RnOhgqYgUi — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) June 25, 2023

