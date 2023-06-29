Watch this interviewer lead Trump fans straight into Ironymageddon over LGBTQ+ Pride

US

Actor and comedian Walter Masterson is the scourge of political fanatics, and they often don’t even know it – until it’s too late and he has the footage for TikTok.

Here he is getting anti-socialists to embrace Socialism.

And here he is listing right-wing contradictions at a school board meeting.

In honour of Pride Month, he spoke to the MAGA crowd about signs that show Pride supporters must be fanatics. That sound you can hear is the shattering of irony meters.

“Don’t make the kids wear these flags and these hats and make it their entire personality.” “Absolutely!”

“Can you imagine going someplace and being attacked, just for your identity?” “It’s crazy.”

Stunning work from Walter. Here’s how TikTok users reacted.

You are the funniest person on earth!

Kimberley M9orrison80

Your content is top tier! Hilarious

BiblioMF

I couldn’t do that with a straight face.

user8081909276228

This is the best one hands down

maya

The way I laughed out loud when I finally understood what was happening here. 😂

Raven

This was art.

Wilton Burgos

As a Canadian, I find this extremely satisfying 😅

Marly M

I love the self-own 😂😂😂😂

Bitchy Hockey Witch

Absolute chef’s kiss!!!👌🤣😂🤣🌈🌈🌈

Mini Mojo

To sum up –

CLUELESS!

Elizabeth Lomprey

Source Walter Masterson Image Screengrab