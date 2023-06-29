If you only watch 4 seconds of The Idol, make it this 4 seconds

Celebrity

You might not have watched The Idol but chances are that you’ve definitely heard of it.

HBO had high hopes for the try hard series, which stars Lily-Rose Depp and Abel ‘the Weeknd’ Tesfaye.

Its mixture of ‘light bondage and heavy sleaze’ (The Guardian) including a ‘dog collar torture scene’, apparently, generated no end of column inches.

But the moment people really should have been writing about was surely this, a 4-second clip which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.

Forever haunted by The Weeknd’s pronunciation of “carte blanche” on THE IDOL pic.twitter.com/N05pGyDUgY — Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) June 28, 2023

I’m sorry what?

These are the only seconds of this show I’ve watched and…sometimes you can judge a book by its cover I’m sorry https://t.co/y6vVLZfj4N — yc (@yc) June 28, 2023

The directors gave him carte blanche on how to say it. — small worlds (@smllwrlds) June 28, 2023

do you think anyone tried to correct him https://t.co/F0m6ENhia7 — ashley ray is ON TOUR (@theashleyray) June 28, 2023

Twice the syllables, so it’s twice as good — James Kimbell (@realmrkimbell) June 28, 2023

i am losing my mind. nothing could have prepared me for this. https://t.co/Y5m99A6YH3 — the bisexual hot dam historian (@varsha_venkat_) June 28, 2023

This is show made entirely from first takes — Paul Klein 👾 (@paulkleinyoo) June 28, 2023

saying “cate blanchett” but like this https://t.co/jPeNLFiGth — Jared Gilman (@realJaredGilman) June 28, 2023

Lmao literally tweeted about this last night. Who said the golden age of television is dead! — Rudi (@SpallacciRudi) June 28, 2023

if The Idol did nothing else at least it thoroughly embarrassed The Weeknd every week more than humanly possible https://t.co/wQbz0Mk97v — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) June 28, 2023

Except …

Strange that everyone is treating this as the actor making a mistake and not something that a writer put in a script. https://t.co/ygwn8cjCCF — Nate Jones (@kn8) June 28, 2023

Well, maybe. And yet …

This being intentional doesn’t make it any less haunting pic.twitter.com/Mg0V19RWzZ — Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) June 28, 2023

Source Twitter @rafiews