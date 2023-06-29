‘How to spot an idiot’ is a strong contender for Best Graduation Speech Ever

US

Graduation ceremonies might be very special for those receiving their new qualifications, but that doesn’t mean they can’t sometimes (often?) also be incredibly tedious.

This graduation ceremony at Northwestern University in Illinois avoided boring the gowns off all present when the state Governor, J.B. Pritzker gave a speech based on The Office, including this advice on how to spot an idiot.

*Idiot detection formula*….

Pritzker is US Billionaire, businessman & philanthropist…

*Don't miss this Advice* pic.twitter.com/VsCD1sjKzh — Tanzil Gillani (@TanzilGillani) June 21, 2023

I wish there was a foolproof way to spot idiots, but counterintuitively, some idiots are very smart. They can dazzle you with words and misdirection. They can get promoted above you at work. They can even be elected president.

People wholeheartedly agreed with the good advice.

College graduation speeches are often evergreen. They can be given at any time, similar from decade to decade. Which is why Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker’s “How To Spot An Idiot” at Northwestern’s graduation is so genius. It is the speech for TODAYpic.twitter.com/ZshXbCq6cI — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 27, 2023

SO APT FOR THIS DAY AND AGE

🙏❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/E7enIAERl5 — PIZZAMAN (@SumeetChopra11) June 27, 2023

Absolutely love this speech. https://t.co/h2YTI6hqho — Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) June 28, 2023

Very much on target! https://t.co/4MFlpNR4OO — Michael Johnson (@MJGold) June 27, 2023

No spoilers. Just sit down with someone and watch. Then talk it through with your social circles. pic.twitter.com/AeSzd4P4Hs — Mae (@MMBrussell) June 27, 2023

I sat at my desk and applauded. That's how good this speech is. https://t.co/8XznvAOZrI — Markham Hislop (@politicalham) June 27, 2023

“Some idiots are very smart” The sooner you realize this is true, the easier your life will be. pic.twitter.com/P59SvNQkhL — Bearded Egg FBA 🛠️ (@guyfosel) June 28, 2023

If you remember the Scott’s Tots episode of The Office, this makes a lot of sense.

Misleading clip. You get 2 full minutes of the most willfully gaslighting horseshit you’ve heard in your life BUT they also cut it right before he announces the graduating glass will each receive one free McD’s purple milkshake commemorating his birthday. pic.twitter.com/uXjDi1jx8z — Lafferty, Daniel (@TheGoldenArmMTG) June 27, 2023

You can watch the full Office-themed graduation speech here – or you can cringe yourself inside out with the Scott’s Tots sequence here.

