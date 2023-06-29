Our 19 favourite funny tweets about this Liam Neeson film trailer

Entertainment

Summer’s here and that means one thing – a hosepipe ban is on the way. Okay, it means two things – the hosepipe ban and the summer blockbuster trailers.

Twitter spotted one this week, and it might seem slightly familiar.

Liam Neeson can't stop driving or his family will explode in the first trailer for #Retribution pic.twitter.com/4w9YBr6siY — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 28, 2023

What in the Keanu Reeves is going on there?

via Gfycat

These were our favourite responses to the clip – and the plot.

1.

The greatest description of a film I have ever heard. https://t.co/HkOwAXNgD4 — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 28, 2023

2.

I'm sorry to hear that https://t.co/XVs4lgJosq — josh 'Letterman' (oldfriend99) (@oldfriend99) June 28, 2023

3.

This sounds like a genuinely laugh out loud comedy to me https://t.co/l63vAFmAXJ — Louie Stowell (@Louiestowell) June 28, 2023

4.

Is this Speed: Carpool? https://t.co/lHPvrYLf0a — naomi (tranniehall.bsky.social)- NOT CIS (@H0NEYRIVER) June 28, 2023

5.

I think the main demographic for Liam Neeson films is 50+ men who fantasise about being able to walk into their local council and roundhouse kick the refuse manager for missing bin day. pic.twitter.com/U6dLWkCLUJ — The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) June 28, 2023

6.

How long's a film trailer, a couple of minutes? He should be fine. https://t.co/x9EmCo8QaT — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) June 28, 2023

7.

In the sequel, Liam has to ride his family or his car will become President. What an absolute load of honk goblets! https://t.co/RtZ5LnfItS — Paul Litchfield (@MrPLitchfield) June 28, 2023

8.

9.

I love that The Hollywood Reporter can't tell that Liam Neeson is an actor and think this is reality TV. https://t.co/T1MYXWBSHd — tern (@1goodtern) June 28, 2023

10.