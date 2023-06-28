US

Trump tells the GOP Women the Dems are coming for their washing machines – 14 best reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 28th, 2023

At the Republican Women’s Lunch in New Hampshire – also known as the Lilac Luncheon – former president Donald Trump – also known as ‘the accused’ – reached out to them to connect in a way he felt would speak to their feminine hearts …on the topic of laundry appliances.

“They want to take away your washing machines and dryers. They don’t want to give you any water for the washing machine, even though you have so much water, you don’t know what the hell to do with it up here.”

from Barack Obama GIFs via Gfycat

The woke liberal elite want you to have stinky socks – official.

Here’s Twitter’s verdict.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Perhaps he should have tried a different appliance.

READ MORE

This supercut of Trump alleging everything he’s been accused of is A++

Source Acyn Image Screengrab