Trump tells the GOP Women the Dems are coming for their washing machines – 14 best reactions

US

At the Republican Women’s Lunch in New Hampshire – also known as the Lilac Luncheon – former president Donald Trump – also known as ‘the accused’ – reached out to them to connect in a way he felt would speak to their feminine hearts …on the topic of laundry appliances.

Trump: They want to take away your washing machines and your dryers pic.twitter.com/kfkn0bZpe8 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 27, 2023

“They want to take away your washing machines and dryers. They don’t want to give you any water for the washing machine, even though you have so much water, you don’t know what the hell to do with it up here.”

from Barack Obama GIFs via Gfycat

The woke liberal elite want you to have stinky socks – official.

Here’s Twitter’s verdict.

1.

BREAKING NEWS from the WAR IN THE BATHROOM Trump delivers devastating news about the imaginary war Republicans have waged against the notorious water pressure terrorists, the showers and toilets. Now washing machines & dryers have joined the Coalition of the Wetting, bigly https://t.co/uElvs9UUAC — Tomi T Ahonen Has Bidden For Stollen In Thigh Land (@tomiahonen) June 27, 2023

2.

And your scrub buckets and vacuum cleaners! Trump's idea of outreach to women.https://t.co/J2iRsEaXs3 — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) June 27, 2023

3.

First they came for the washing machines, and I did not speak out because I had none. Then they came for the dryers, and I did not speak out because I had none. Then they came for the classified documents, and there was no one left to speak for me (because only I had them) https://t.co/Ycg9nl7GJ0 — Christopher Andersson (@ChrissA1996) June 27, 2023

4.

"The cooking thing" tells you everything you need to know about how totally out of touch with the lives of the people he wants to have vote for him. It's like he thinks cooking for yourself is an option and not a necessity for most people. https://t.co/f0599yP0SP — The Tony Michaels Podcast 🎙 (@TonyMichaelsPod) June 27, 2023

5.

Sad day for windmills, not getting a mention in an off-the-cuff rambling diatribe of nonsense. — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) June 27, 2023

6.

7.

Under Biden, you have no washing machines, or dryers or even water! Many people don’t know this, but water flows out into the ocean…. https://t.co/ftwFhbNrnx pic.twitter.com/qkSlRkhWE0 — ZoëbethC-MeidasMightyⓂ️Ⓜ️👑🇺🇦🦇🎃💀 (@Meidas_ZobethC) June 27, 2023

8.

The cost of washing machines and dryers went up about 30% thanks to his tariffs, and his endless stimulus spending/money printing. I'm surprised he wants to bring that up. #SprayTanBernie https://t.co/1fgsuQN9MG — Levin Inches™ (@LevinInches) June 27, 2023

9.

It's the new "take away your guns" fear mongering. tbh though I'd be surprised if most his base used washing machines. https://t.co/IviQQNUN1V — Tracy🌵😷 (@Numecet) June 27, 2023

10.

When you struggle to criticize the status quo, you create natural fertilizeer like this. https://t.co/7x3EkXu6SH — Charlie Fox (@seafocks) June 27, 2023

11.

I couldn’t stop laughing! Lunacy at its best! https://t.co/eeEAG32iMF — Mia Michaels (@MiaMichaels77) June 27, 2023

12.

Which is somehow more serious than taking away their right to choose. Swell. — Andrew (@mylifedotnet) June 27, 2023

13.

Yep, that's the number one topic for me when I vote. — Sindy (@SweetSinnndy) June 27, 2023

14.

Only if you store classified docs you stole in them https://t.co/OTrHxWh2DK — civ aka civil disobedience 🏳️‍🌈 (@jagrbombed) June 27, 2023

Perhaps he should have tried a different appliance.

But not my air fryer!! 🤣😂🤣 — Elizabeth Kim (Liz, Lizzy or 김혜성) 💫 (@zen4ever2us) June 27, 2023

READ MORE

This supercut of Trump alleging everything he’s been accused of is A++

Source Acyn Image Screengrab