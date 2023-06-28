US

Tom Hanks’ niece had the mother of all tantrums after being booted out of a reality show

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 28th, 2023

ABC’s reality show, Claim to Fame, has just begun its second season – and it got off to a dramatic start.

In case you don’t know, the format is that 12 people with a celebrity family member have to work out the secret relative of their housemates to eliminate them, then the last nepo baby standing wins $100,000. Nice work, if you can get it.

The first person to be ejected from the competition was Carly Reeves, the niece of movie star and all-round good guy, Tom Hanks. She did not take it well.

Whether she forgot the mic was on, just got carried away with emotion, or simply wanted some extra publicity was anybody’s guess – but if it was that last one, mission accomplished.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Birdfeed wasn’t spotting a family resemblance.

Perhaps her uncle isn’t the only family member with Oscar-winning acting skills.

READ MORE

Tom Hanks gave Tom Holland an impromptu acting lesson on Graham Norton and it’s brilliant

Source Rob Milton Image Screengrab