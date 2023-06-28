Tom Hanks’ niece had the mother of all tantrums after being booted out of a reality show
ABC’s reality show, Claim to Fame, has just begun its second season – and it got off to a dramatic start.
How long can these celebrity relatives play the game of deception? 🔎 Stream the season premiere of #ClaimtoFame, hosted by @kevinjonas and @FrankieJonas, on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/nApgrKO0bj
In case you don’t know, the format is that 12 people with a celebrity family member have to work out the secret relative of their housemates to eliminate them, then the last nepo baby standing wins $100,000. Nice work, if you can get it.
i love that the entire premise of this show is "Nepo Babies play Big Brother" why didn't anyone think of this before #ClaimtoFame
The first person to be ejected from the competition was Carly Reeves, the niece of movie star and all-round good guy, Tom Hanks. She did not take it well.
– I don’t know if y’all watch #ClaimToFame but Tom Hanks’ niece really showed her ass last night. pic.twitter.com/ydrBrgHel6
Whether she forgot the mic was on, just got carried away with emotion, or simply wanted some extra publicity was anybody’s guess – but if it was that last one, mission accomplished.
1.
I turned on ABC two minutes before #TheBachelorette and did not expect to see a grown ass woman SCREAMING and WEEPING about getting sent home on week 1 from #ClaimtoFame 😂 Tom Hanks, come get your kin.
2.
Oh my God, this is the greatest television moment (relative to how low the stakes are, a competition for celebrity relatives) ever. https://t.co/cvqMl9uVk2
3.
i’m literally obsessed with carly’s blood curdling scream. it’s so camp i can’t stop listening to it #ClaimtoFame pic.twitter.com/baeRtpJfCr
4.
I have to post the full #ClaimtoFame first boot because I'm obsessed with it.
Watching Tom Hanks's niece throw a shit fit about not getting enough camera time after getting eliminated first in a reality show feels so fitting for the simulation that is 2023 pic.twitter.com/xCXhSA7bX4
5.
tom hanks having two of the most unhinged celebrity relatives of all time #ClaimtoFame pic.twitter.com/z4Eig3AvfK
6.
This has to be one of the best tantrums in reality tv history, right?! #ClaimtoFame making it into the books tonight! pic.twitter.com/afzN6L7hNj
7.
Nothing is more American than Tom Hanks' niece screaming after getting eliminated by Jimmy Carter's grandson from a reality show that is hosted by two Jonas brothers #ClaimtoFame pic.twitter.com/byBSl7T4vX
8.
I swear the Hanks picture is framed, revealed, and responded to as if it’s some documents confirming her complicity in war crimes https://t.co/Mtcs57n1tA
9.
I promise you're not ready for how this clip ends. https://t.co/Pntm7vxnrF
10.
carly as soon as they guessed tom hanks #ClaimtoFame pic.twitter.com/f1rl45aVg3
11.
How is this not a I Think You Should Leave sketch? https://t.co/EVPrRf2Xub
12.
If I was ever on a reality show exactly how I’d want to leave…with no dignity whatsoever Bravo. https://t.co/Dp0gSnclgg
13.
“I should have more camera time!” is instant reality TV history. https://t.co/Eae8CLtIhF
14.
………….😂😂😂
This exists.
😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/T5i6bpR6lm
Birdfeed wasn’t spotting a family resemblance.
Ha ha! She obviously doesn’t have much of the nicest man in film’s personality. https://t.co/viX5b8JynT
Perhaps her uncle isn’t the only family member with Oscar-winning acting skills.
