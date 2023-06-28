This ‘Sorry we missed you’ note is both very helpful and supremely alarming

Pics

We’ve featured a fair few ‘sorry we missed you’ notes on these pages over the years, and this one is from the very top drawer.

It’s just gone viral on Twitter after it was shared by @NoContextBrits and it manages to be both very helpful and supremely alarming.

Thanks … we think?

life lesson: (cheaper) combination locks are not secure. cracked many a lock in my previous work, all legitimately, in doing so made the potential-purchaser of the lock realise how terrible they were so bought a more expensive one. — fay 🦉@[email protected] (@leafyfififoo) June 28, 2023

And it took us back to this one from a while back.

A duck musta been at the door wae a parcel this mornin pic.twitter.com/ObLX5nBOwI — Stuart Fortune (@Fortune_91) January 16, 2018

And this one, from even further back.

@YodelOnline Suprised your delivery driver decided to throw the package on the roof? Any reason why? pic.twitter.com/RaUY01Ihro — Ajmal (@aja212x) November 19, 2015

Source Twitter @NoContextBrits