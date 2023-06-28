Pics

This ‘Sorry we missed you’ note is both very helpful and supremely alarming

Poke Staff. Updated June 28th, 2023

We’ve featured a fair few ‘sorry we missed you’ notes on these pages over the years, and this one is from the very top drawer.

It’s just gone viral on Twitter after it was shared by @NoContextBrits and it manages to be both very helpful and supremely alarming.

Thanks … we think?

And it took us back to this one from a while back.

And this one, from even further back.

