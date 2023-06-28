Celebrity

This old-school visual effect from the fifth Mission Impossible film is 11 seconds very well spent

John Plunkett. Updated June 28th, 2023

There’s a new Mission Impossible film coming out, as no-one anywhere can possibly be unaware of, but it’s the fifth instalment of the Tom Cruise franchise that people are talking about here.

Specifically, it’s this magnificent in-camera visual effect, a clip that only lasts 11 seconds but it’s properly hypnotic, we can’t stop watching.

Fabulously done.

And you might not have noticed (surly won’t have noticed!) they also did this.

Get outta here!

Source Twitter @mccrabb_will