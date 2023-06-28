This old-school visual effect from the fifth Mission Impossible film is 11 seconds very well spent

Celebrity

There’s a new Mission Impossible film coming out, as no-one anywhere can possibly be unaware of, but it’s the fifth instalment of the Tom Cruise franchise that people are talking about here.

Specifically, it’s this magnificent in-camera visual effect, a clip that only lasts 11 seconds but it’s properly hypnotic, we can’t stop watching.

This is such a cool old school in-camera visual effects shot in Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation. pic.twitter.com/pMmiU8pUZC — Will McCrabb (@mccrabb_will) June 27, 2023

Fabulously done.

And you might not have noticed (surly won’t have noticed!) they also did this.

My favorite part about this shot is that they mirrored the entire bookshelf in the back complete with reversed spines in order to sell the look down to the minute details for all those eagle eyed viewers. https://t.co/AgsEJZRtpn — Dai D. Δ || MARATHON (@AgentDeli) June 27, 2023

The level of detail in this shot is outstanding. pic.twitter.com/XVwoi1hExs — Will McCrabb (@mccrabb_will) June 27, 2023

Get outta here!

Movies are the coolest magic trick. — Will McCrabb (@mccrabb_will) June 27, 2023

shoutout james cameron for doing it first — mr worst case scenario (@cloomsthoughts) June 27, 2023

They did this silent films.

But, always shout-out to James Cameron. — Will McCrabb (@mccrabb_will) June 27, 2023

Source Twitter @mccrabb_will