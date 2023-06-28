What should you be able to do as an adult, but can’t? – 17 missing skills

Exclusive

On Tuesday, we posed a question – and made a confession.

Don’t mock. There’s a reason why Delia Smith published a cookery book that included instructions for boiling an egg.

It turns out that Poke fans on Facebook had quite a few things they’d like to be able to do – and we picked our favourites.

1.



Claire Wood

2.

Use chopsticks.

Fred Mona-ghan

3.

I SHOULD be able to stop buying Vans trainers & Dr Marten’s boots. But I can’t! They’re just TOO pretty, ALL of them!! I want them ALL.

Quintin Greenaway

4.

Cook rice.

I’ve had lessons and tips from all sorts of cooks, from all sorts of backgrounds, who cook all sorts of rice, yet still my question to my family is “Rice. One lump or two?”

Jo Stark

5.

Find olives palatable, makes me feel almost anti social 😂



Leanne Rees

6.

Reach the top shelf in the supermarket.

I’ve been waiting for a growth spurt since 1971.

Dave Burton

7.

Make a convincing machine gun sound with my mouth.

Lee Mountney

8.



Kelly Whiting

9.