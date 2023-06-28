Michael Spicer hilariously skewered Rishi Sunak’s ‘5 pledges’ and it’s just magnificent

Entertainment

If you’ve listened to anything Rishi Sunak had to say over the last few weeks, then chances are he mentioned his five pledges.

He first unveiled them back in January …

Five promises from Prime Minister @RishiSunak to the British people. pic.twitter.com/aPbD8Yk7pK — Conservatives (@Conservatives) January 4, 2023

… and he hasn’t stopped wanging on about them ever since, whether you asked him about them or not.

And no-one nails it better than the fabulous Michael Spicer does here.

Bravo!

Want a laugh through the tears?

Treat yourself to the always funny @MrMichaelSpicer #GeneralElectionNow https://t.co/itXfEnpTmV — Lorna MacGillivray (@Elemjay1) June 27, 2023

Michael Spicer hits the nail on the head with this one.

This is Rish-bot in a nutshell.⬇️ https://t.co/A2YgJeQern — Lee Jones (@LeeJone50103071) June 27, 2023

I don't see what I'm doing wrong? — Rishi Sunak (Parody) (@RishiSunakNum10) June 27, 2023

And because we’re talking 5 pledges, there was also this, from @jasemonkey.

If Rishi Sunak was a contestant on Mastermind. pic.twitter.com/jucjX9dU3R — The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) June 22, 2023

Source Twitter @MrMichaelSpicer