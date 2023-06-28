Michael Spicer hilariously skewered Rishi Sunak’s ‘5 pledges’ and it’s just magnificent
If you’ve listened to anything Rishi Sunak had to say over the last few weeks, then chances are he mentioned his five pledges.
He first unveiled them back in January …
Five promises from Prime Minister @RishiSunak to the British people. pic.twitter.com/aPbD8Yk7pK
— Conservatives (@Conservatives) January 4, 2023
… and he hasn’t stopped wanging on about them ever since, whether you asked him about them or not.
And no-one nails it better than the fabulous Michael Spicer does here.
5 pledges pic.twitter.com/E3WT27wocD
— Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) June 27, 2023
Bravo!
Nothing else needs be said 🤣🤣#ToriesOut355 #GeneralElectionNow #Sunackered https://t.co/rypbtVYTk9
— dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) June 27, 2023
Brilliant. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/H2Z7j9sabE
— GailRenard (@GailRenard) June 27, 2023
Want a laugh through the tears?
Treat yourself to the always funny @MrMichaelSpicer #GeneralElectionNow https://t.co/itXfEnpTmV
— Lorna MacGillivray (@Elemjay1) June 27, 2023
Michael Spicer hits the nail on the head with this one.
This is Rish-bot in a nutshell.⬇️ https://t.co/A2YgJeQern
— Lee Jones (@LeeJone50103071) June 27, 2023
I don't see what I'm doing wrong?
— Rishi Sunak (Parody) (@RishiSunakNum10) June 27, 2023
And because we’re talking 5 pledges, there was also this, from @jasemonkey.
If Rishi Sunak was a contestant on Mastermind. pic.twitter.com/jucjX9dU3R
— The Jase 🐶 🎸 🎥 (@jasemonkey) June 22, 2023
In the unlikely event you don’t, follow @MrMichaelSpicer on Twitter here!
Source Twitter @MrMichaelSpicer