Michael Spicer hilariously skewered Rishi Sunak’s ‘5 pledges’ and it’s just magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated June 28th, 2023

If you’ve listened to anything Rishi Sunak had to say over the last few weeks, then chances are he mentioned his five pledges.

He first unveiled them back in January …

… and he hasn’t stopped wanging on about them ever since, whether you asked him about them or not.

And no-one nails it better than the fabulous Michael Spicer does here.

Bravo!

And because we’re talking 5 pledges, there was also this, from @jasemonkey.

In the unlikely event you don’t, follow @MrMichaelSpicer on Twitter here!

Source Twitter @MrMichaelSpicer