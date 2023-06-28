Sport

England’s Jonny Bairstow carried a climate protester off the Ashes pitch and became a meme – 15 that bowled us over

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 29th, 2023

It wasn’t rain that stopped play at Lord’s on Wednesday’s second Ashes test, but a Just Stop Oil protest.

England’s Jonny Bairstow wasn’t caught out by the intrusion and stepped up to clear the pitch in the quickest way he could.

A lot of cricket fans – or Just Stop Oil haters – cheered to the rafters …or the boundary.

Some pointed out an unintended consequence of the intrusion.

And of Jonny Bairstow’s intervention …

Priorities came under fire.

But the strong visuals led to the birth of a meme. Here are some very silly delights.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Not everybody cares about the Ashes – which might be just as well.

