England’s Jonny Bairstow carried a climate protester off the Ashes pitch and became a meme – 15 that bowled us over

It wasn’t rain that stopped play at Lord’s on Wednesday’s second Ashes test, but a Just Stop Oil protest.

🏏 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil Disrupt the Ashes 💨 At 11am, three Just Stop Oil supporters stormed the pitch at Lord’s Cricket Ground in a cloud of orange powder paint and disrupted the #Ashes2023 Second Test between England and Australia. ➡️ More at https://t.co/7BzUVS02dZ pic.twitter.com/cbkTPn452G — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 28, 2023

England’s Jonny Bairstow wasn’t caught out by the intrusion and stepped up to clear the pitch in the quickest way he could.

Play was delayed at Lord's due to protestors invading the pitch, with Jonny Bairstow removing one of them from the field 🚨 pic.twitter.com/5dVSjHdEQY — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 28, 2023

A lot of cricket fans – or Just Stop Oil haters – cheered to the rafters …or the boundary.

What an absolute legend. Take a bow, Jonny Bairstow 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/IWychx58ZJ — Emily Hewertson 🇬🇧 (@emilyhewertson) June 28, 2023

Some pointed out an unintended consequence of the intrusion.

Ironically causing the ground staff to use a petrol vacuum to clear up their mess for a cause that they're rapidly turning the public against! https://t.co/1gsV5fRV0f — Paul Hudson (@PaulHudson84) June 28, 2023

And of Jonny Bairstow’s intervention …

"I'm buzzing" for the protester… Barstow has inadvertently highlighted his cause more than the orange paint did https://t.co/kTUv9nE2Fx — JM🎚️🎧 (@jmdubmix) June 28, 2023

Priorities came under fire.

As the world burns under record high temperatures and millions of people lose their homes and livelihoods due to floods and drought caused by continued burning of fossil fuels I am so relieved to hear that the Lords pitch is undamaged. Thank god#Ashes2023 https://t.co/wYMkCYGpEQ — Poor Flying Man (@PoorFlyingMan) June 28, 2023

But the strong visuals led to the birth of a meme. Here are some very silly delights.

1.

When the club lights come on but you're refusing to leave the dance floor https://t.co/aB5oALPEG3 — Georgie Heath 🎙️ (@GeorgieHeath27) June 28, 2023

2.

Me taking my relatives out of the wedding hall at my wedding #Ashes pic.twitter.com/cQqjhI3G7Q — Sana khan🌻 (@idkmaybeSana) June 28, 2023

3.

Me carry my shopping to the self service because baskets are for wimps pic.twitter.com/wpl9MZU85Z — (@agirlcalledlina) June 28, 2023

4.

When you've got to carry your short friend away from a fight https://t.co/wYgBVjC76C — Ryan of Beake (@RyanBeake) June 28, 2023

5.

Say what you like about Just Stop Oil protestors but they are excellent at getting tickets for things — Toby Tarrant 🇺🇦❤ (@tobytarrant) June 28, 2023

6.

Bairstow's picked that one up nicely,

heading towards the square leg boundary,

will it carry? Yes it's over the rope for a superb 6.

🏏 — Tony Watson (@tonywatsonm) June 28, 2023

7.

Arteta carrying Declan Rice back to Colney himself at the end of all of this pic.twitter.com/Tw8YjfMtUv — Rory Talks Football (@Rory_Talks_Ball) June 28, 2023

8.

Jonny Bairstow carrying off a Just Stop Oil protestor like he’s putting the ironing board away. #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/G7f5HL4RY8 — Sam Farley (@FarleyWrites) June 28, 2023

9.

10.

Unai Emery leaving Villarreal with Pau Torres pic.twitter.com/rDgsYNXqjK — PGR (@pgr_analytics) June 28, 2023

11.

12.

13.

Bairstows career as a doorman after playing all but secured on this evidence 👏 😎 😏 🤪 🙌 — Jacko (@Andyjack83) June 28, 2023

14.

Jonny Bairstow with strong ‘Edwardian mill owner who fires workers for trying to unionise’ areas. Yes, I did do An Inspector Calls at GCSE, why do you ask? pic.twitter.com/WNNUuQCZ0H — Nakul Pande (@NakulMPande) June 28, 2023

15.

When you insist to your mates you’ll be fine with that last double vodka pic.twitter.com/fFmTey8tX8 — Shar A (@Shar_A_) June 28, 2023

Not everybody cares about the Ashes – which might be just as well.

Cricket became watchable for a brief time, I see. — Josh Butler (@JoshisButler90) June 28, 2023

Well done whoever he is, anything to stop cricket is good to me 😂😂 — I'm not here (@Glasgowman70) June 28, 2023

