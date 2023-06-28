Our 32 favourite funny tweets about what the orcas have been up to

Animals

You’ve probably seen news reports of orcas attacking boats, initially yachts in the Straits of Gibraltar. One theory is that an orca named White Gladis may have inadvertently taught others to target the boats after she had some kind of negative experience – perhaps a painful collision with a vessel.

Certainly, the matriarch has been described as initiating some of the attacks and younger orcas may simply have copied her.

Recently, as many as 30 orcas – also known as killer whales – were seen in the waters off California, while some in the North Sea attacked a yacht near Shetland.

The entire whale population could as one attack every boat in the sea and they would still be in credit in the grand scheme of things.

https://t.co/tzjUPXdToR — Chris Kehoe – Private Intellectual (@MrKehoe79) June 21, 2023

While the unusual encounters have proved distressing for some of the boats’ passengers and crews, the idea of orcas versus billionaires’ yachts grabbed the attention of Twitter. These are some of the best orca tweets we’ve seen so far.

1.

I trained one, I repeat, ONE orca to help me cheat to win at the regatta. I could not have seen this coming. — John H. Beers III 🐀 (@Bedlam_Beersie) June 20, 2023

2.

I heard dolphins are now throwing starfish at sailors. Shine on you sea ninjas. — FᎪᎢ ᏩᎪNᎠᎪᏞF (@sofarrsogud) June 20, 2023

3.

What’s happening in our oceans is very Orwhaleian. — Mo Mohler  (@MoMohler) June 20, 2023

4.

Killer whales can’t hurt humans. Orcan they? — Sick & Tweeted (@YourDailyGroan) June 19, 2023

5.

I knew orcas were bad news when one splashed me with water at Sea World in 1987. — Benny Boy (@Camel_Crushin) June 17, 2023

6.

Billionaires arent my friends either, but an Orca never bought out the community center and tore it down for luxury condos. pic.twitter.com/KAJOHThsip — FayVFox (@FayVFox) June 17, 2023

7.

my milkshake brings all the boys to the yard, and they're like, "that orca is large!" that's right, i'm an orca named Marge, now i'll eat you, and that's free of charge. — bimbo saggins 🧚 (@bitzydimbo) June 21, 2023

8.

Gladis the orca on her way to destroy another boat and convince other orcas to start war with the humans. pic.twitter.com/XGv9KDdTAw — Grace (@graceyldn) June 19, 2023

9.

jacob stern will be the first to go in the orca revolutionhttps://t.co/rPOpFNSajq pic.twitter.com/FyRAfJfj8p — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 17, 2023

10.

11.

I muted the word Orca & all that remains on my TL is 1 sad poetry girl & 3 porn bots. — Clumsy 🌞 (@SheGathersRain1) June 19, 2023

12.

Killer whales don't randomly damage boats near Gibraltar – they orca strait attacks. — David KC (@DavidMuttering) June 19, 2023

13.

Orca expert here! If you see an orca ramming a boat, DON'T approach it. They only do that when the ruling class of billionaires are ruining the planet and society to satiate their endless obsession with wealth and hegemony. pic.twitter.com/sJfMTi4Erv — Aidan Moher (@adribbleofink) June 18, 2023

14.

an orca just leaned out the passenger side of his best friend’s ride and hollered at me — kim (@KimmyMonte) June 17, 2023

15.

I have sunk

The yacht

That was in

The med And which you

Were probably

Hoping

To have a nice millionaire holiday on Forgive me

I am an Orca

So splishy

And so splashy — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) June 17, 2023

16.