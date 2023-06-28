Edinburgh Zoo taking down the bigots one troll at a time was magnificently done

Twitter

To the world of Twitter – no, stick with us please – where the good people of Edinburgh Zoo shared a picture of some of their teams at Edinburgh Pride, where a very good time was had by all.

Our teams had an incredible day at Edinburgh Pride 🌈 LGBTQ+ colleagues, members and supporters make amazing contributions to saving wildlife. Let's build a community where everyone is welcome 🏳️‍🌈 Together, we can create a world where nature is protected, valued and loved 💛 pic.twitter.com/gnBJ2KqzEM — Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) June 26, 2023

Sentiments surely no-one can disagree with, right? Of course not – this is Twitter, for goodness sake.

But instead of ignoring the trolling that followed, the zoo took the time out to respond to each and every one of them, and it was simply magnificently.

1.

The optics on this are awful…..you support mutilating children? — Barry Wall (@HeadWarriorTWM) June 27, 2023

Hi Barry, statements like this which spread misinformation about LGBTQ+ people highlight why it is so important to show our solidarity. We want to ensure we are creating a nature community where everyone is welcome. Nature needs us all more than ever. — Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) June 27, 2023

2.

What’s this got to do with a zoo? — Henrietta Freeman (@hen10freeman) June 27, 2023

Hi Henrietta, Nature needs us all more than ever. The LGBTQ+ community face discrimination and harassment daily and it is important we stand in solidarity in order to build an inclusive movement to save wildlife where everyone is safe and welcome 💛 — Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) June 27, 2023

3.

I'm confused. Isn't everyone already welcome at the zoo? Why highlight a particular group? Are you going to wave flags for every minority or disadvantaged group? — Charlotte Nevison (@CharlotteNevis3) June 27, 2023

Hi Charlotte, To create an inclusive movement for nature it is important to actively show support for the LGBTQ+ community who still face discrimination. We are always looking for ways to celebrate all the communities that come together to save nature across all the work we do. — Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) June 27, 2023

4.

I presume that straight people don't make amazing contributions then to wildlife from what your saying 🙄 — Freevamp (@Freevamp1) June 26, 2023

Hello, nature needs us all more than ever and building an inclusive community is crucial. LGBTQ+ groups face discrimination and harassment daily; it is important that we show solidarity to ensure we are building a safe and welcoming movement for wildlife. — Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) June 26, 2023

5.

What did you do for the single one day for women? — Agent 15803 Cant♀️silence🧙‍♀️women (@Hereticalturf) June 27, 2023

Hello, Please see links below to two blogs written for International Women’s Day celebrating women in science and their contributions to our wildlife conservation work. You’re welcome to explore our website for other examples.https://t.co/MfRgrLAKenhttps://t.co/BGJxKVDBYl — Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) June 27, 2023

6.

I’m looking forward to international women’s day with you guys 😍 — EmmaT (@EmmaTurner12) June 27, 2023

Hi Emma, we celebrate International Women's Day every year. Please see links below to some of our blogs that celebrate women that work here and their incredible contributions to our wildlife conservation work. https://t.co/MfRgrLAKenhttps://t.co/BGJxKVDBYl — Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) June 27, 2023

7.

Which community does the + represent? — Flickalina (@Flickalina) June 27, 2023

Hello, many members of the LGBTQ+ community may still be finding a label which they feel most comfortable using or not feel there is a term they wish to use within LGBTQ. We include a + to make sure we are being inclusive of as many people as possible in the wider community. — Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) June 27, 2023

8.

You realise there are zoophiles amongst the Q+? Men who sexually abuse animals… — Marjorie Hutchins (@leakylike) June 27, 2023

Hi Marjorie, misinformation like this which harms the LGBTQ+ community is the reason it is so important to stand in solidarity. We want to inspire everyone to protect, value and love nature by celebrating everyone and ensuring we are building a welcoming nature community. — Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) June 27, 2023

9.

Admit it-you're just jumping on the rainbow bandwagon, aren't you? Have visitor numbers fallen that much? #virtuesignalling — Sharon (@Sharon82512664) June 27, 2023

Hi Sharon, We stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community so that we can continue to build an inclusive movement to save nature where everyone is welcome. We know that this cannot just be for Pride month and we are committed to working towards this year round. — Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) June 27, 2023

There were plenty of positive responses, obviously, lots of them!

My children & I came to the zoo each time we visited family in Edinburgh. Now grown up, two are LGBTQ+, and it is wonderful to know they are just as welcome. I have donated £20 in gratitude. Below are some #3D #stereoscopic pics from my last visit.https://t.co/1x2TmQfdzI pic.twitter.com/ziZspSyi3f — 🦧Scowlin Munkeh (@scowlingmonkey) June 28, 2023

Hello, thank you for your donation which will help us care for our amazing animals and support our vital conservation work both in Scotland and around the world. You are always welcome here and we hope to see you again in future💛 — Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) June 28, 2023

Bravo, everyone. Next time we visit Edinburgh we’ll be sure to pay them a visit.

Last words to these people.

God bless Edinburgh Zoos social media manager and their refusal to pander to any of the homophobes in the replies This is a masterclass in what you should be ready to implement whenever you post queer positive stuff. Too many orgs just panic and delete when they get any pushback https://t.co/2JN5ap9KZ6 — Jay Hulme (@JayHulmePoet) June 28, 2023

Edinburgh Zoo's replies here are how you stand behind your values and not cave into trolling. https://t.co/zif7lAvp6q — Adam Koszary (@AdamKoszary) June 28, 2023

More power to Edinburgh Zoo for standing up to the hatred – and showing exactly why LGBTQ+ folks still need visible pride and allyship 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/OodHxAfCLW — Amicable Animal – Wishlist CRT7! 🏳️‍🌈🦝 (@AmicableAnimal) June 28, 2023

The comments are exactly what you’d expect, but it’s worth showing a little love to the social media team at @EdinburghZoo, who are doing a fine job in their responses. Those flamingo tees are available here. That’s this month’s payday treat sorted.https://t.co/QvvYJbpb60 https://t.co/bVAFGXwu7g — Nina (@ninaneedsspace) June 28, 2023

You can support the zoo here https://t.co/AUSmB8v2dN https://t.co/bAaOFQn6YS — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) June 28, 2023

