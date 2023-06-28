Twitter

Edinburgh Zoo taking down the bigots one troll at a time was magnificently done

John Plunkett. Updated June 28th, 2023

To the world of Twitter – no, stick with us please – where the good people of Edinburgh Zoo shared a picture of some of their teams at Edinburgh Pride, where a very good time was had by all.

Sentiments surely no-one can disagree with, right? Of course not – this is Twitter, for goodness sake.

But instead of ignoring the trolling that followed, the zoo took the time out to respond to each and every one of them, and it was simply magnificently.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

There were plenty of positive responses, obviously, lots of them!

Bravo, everyone. Next time we visit Edinburgh we’ll be sure to pay them a visit.

Last words to these people.

