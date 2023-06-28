Chris Bryant’s brutal takedown of Rishi Sunak is a devastating 90 second watch

Politics

As no-one anywhere needs reminding, PMQs has long become a grimly predictable – and predictably grim – affair, and Rishi Sunak is no different to any of his immediate predecessors.

But every now and again a moment breaks through and makes you sit up and listen. And this was very definitely one of those, a devastating intervention by the estimable Labour MP Chris Bryant which is 90 or so seconds very well spent.

Chris Bryant – Will he stop lecturing my constituents about holding their nerve, ditch the lame excuses, & admit he is literally the worst person to be leading this country through a cost of living crisis that he created. #PMQs pic.twitter.com/8hOnQ2kqJR — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 28, 2023

And Sunak’s response was everything you’d expect and less. Brutal.

Here are just a few of the things people were saying about it on Wednesday.

👏👏👏👏👏more please. We need more anger from MP’s they are the voice of the people. Well done Chris 👍 — bevjc #ADRnow #50swomen #fullrestitution #CEDAW (@bjc5473) June 28, 2023

Excellent question from Chris Bryant: Sunak can only manage his threadbare ‘greatest hits’ routine. Meanwhile, Penny Mordaunt looks like she’d rather be anywhere than on that front bench. 👀 — Gillian West (@Galaverna_GB) June 28, 2023

Ooooof ! "The PM has had responsibility for the UK economy now for 1323 days and he's delivered …. He's literally the worst person to be leading this country through a cost of living crisis." Bringing his time as chancellor into it.#pmqs #chrisbryant #rishsunak https://t.co/jVXcGVVfqt — Brexit Fails (@BrexitFails) June 28, 2023

Chris Bryant's🔥🔥 devastating dissection of Sunak's delivery Will he stop lecturing my constituents about holding their nerve. #PMQs #Sunackered pic.twitter.com/BIo1orDhqv — Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) June 28, 2023

If @RhonddaBryant doesn't get a job the Keir government, I will be fuming. He's clearly the most effective parliamentarian the Labour Party have. — Penelope aka San Portablo girl (@LouiseScott1377) June 28, 2023

Last word to the man himself (no, not Sunak).

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK