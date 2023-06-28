Meet the choosing beggar who wanted a $16 refund because she didn’t like her free gift
Have a little sympathy for Redditor u/justcallmeallison who had to deal with this outrageous choosing beggar – and did it with admirable patience.
Or, to put it another way, “Give me a free lipstick plus $16 or I’ll criticise your ‘costumer’ service.”
Reddit users were baffled by the customer’s attitude.
I’m stunned by this. I’m genuinely curious how someone develops this level of… (I can’t express what I mean definitively.) shamelessness? entitlement? impropriety? nonsense?
boggledmoose
Projection much? She wanted a refund against a different item for a free gift. That’s the scam. People really are pathetic and batshit crazy.
Plus-ordinary258
I’d love to just go knock on their door and look them up and down.
CantonBal
Theres a company that ships animal shit to people’s doorsteps. Might be worth considering. Maybe theyll refund her if she doesn’t like the way it smells.
Jawn-of-the-jungle
Who ties this person’s shoes in the morning? Because it’s not them.
Not-Brilliant-8006
Costumer service was a good ending. Might be an epic troll.
Woody94
I deal with this sh*t on a daily basis… I’m so tired of people, honestly. 😂
Fun-childhood-4749
Some days, I almost believe that ‘No Good Deed Goes Unpunished’ is a scientifically proven fact.
Smiley_Date
I ordered a couple of foundations and concealers from a website, in one of the lightest shades they carried. I received a free gift, in one of the darkest shades. I laughed, put it on Facebook marketplace, and made someone else happy with a free foundation.
Kaleidoscope0k1961
CoffeeNinja1603 had a similar anecdote.
Congratulations to OP for having the patience of a saint. I had a similar thing when I put a small beard balm in with an order with a large beard balm of a different scent, just to be nice.
Got a message that they didn’t like the scent of small one and they haven’t even got a beard so can’t use it anyway. Started demanding a refund for both as a gesture of goodwill and to secure future orders from all their friends.
I had the wife take over at that point, I was about to flip the table.
Lonit-Bonit had a suggestion.
Psh, can’t believe you didn’t refund her free gift. “Sure sure, hold on. Ok sent.” “I didn’t get anything.” “Oh, I refunded the exact amount you paid for the free gift.” “But I didn’t get anything.” “Mmhm.”
Source r/ChoosingBeggars Image r/ChoosingBeggars, Vita_C on Pixabay