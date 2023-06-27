Twitter

‘What makes you go, “I’m with the boomers on this one”?’ – 38 popular responses

Poke Staff. Updated June 27th, 2023

If you were born between 1946 and 1964, you’re technically a Baby boomer – because of the post-war baby boom.

Baby boomers – or just boomers, if you want to keep it casual – have a bit of a reputation for complaining about modern life. We know it’s just a stereotype, before you contact us to complain.

Over on Twitter, Eladio Bobadilla had a question on the subject of boomers.

It struck a chord and has had thousands of reactions, so we recommend you check out the replies and quotes – but not until you’ve read this taster list.

Inclusion does not imply endorsement.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Article Pages: 1 2