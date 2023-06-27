‘What makes you go, “I’m with the boomers on this one”?’ – 38 popular responses

Twitter

If you were born between 1946 and 1964, you’re technically a Baby boomer – because of the post-war baby boom.

Baby boomers – or just boomers, if you want to keep it casual – have a bit of a reputation for complaining about modern life. We know it’s just a stereotype, before you contact us to complain.

Over on Twitter, Eladio Bobadilla had a question on the subject of boomers.

What makes you go, "I'm with the boomers on this one"? — Eladio Bobadilla (@profbobadilla) June 25, 2023

It struck a chord and has had thousands of reactions, so we recommend you check out the replies and quotes – but not until you’ve read this taster list. Inclusion does not imply endorsement. 1. I want to buy a house for £10,000 https://t.co/iAclu7wea1 — Gee Aitch Cee (@Scriblit) June 26, 2023

2.

The music in some restaurants is just too damn loud. https://t.co/tDtylwLpAo — ✨Constance E LaCienega ✨ (@Glamorfonic) June 25, 2023

3.

one should be able to pay their whole college tuition with the wage of a part-time job https://t.co/xx3s65z70W — the bisexual hot dam historian (@varsha_venkat_) June 26, 2023

4.

Appliances, but products in general, are not built to last anymore. Planned obsolescence is the worst thing that has ever been introduced. Everything from KitchenAid mixers to clothes to actual building materials on newer houses are inferior now. https://t.co/GfXeIgBN7C — post-good era (@cryptidjin) June 25, 2023

5.

stop watching concerts through phone screens and ✨enjoy the music✨ https://t.co/bNRxtHcFnJ — S (@carbdiem) June 26, 2023

6.

Commercials are too loud https://t.co/MjrVmQDsfF — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) June 26, 2023

7.

it’s polite to say hello to everyone when you enter someone’s house https://t.co/uhtC8QChQE — ashley ray is ON TOUR (@theashleyray) June 26, 2023

8.

fucking hate how mostly everything requires you to be online now https://t.co/lqEMRzrHah — sean (@yandhiisntreal) June 26, 2023

9.

Being late isn’t a cute personality trait, it’s extremely rude and inconsiderate of other people’s time https://t.co/f9VLu2dAax — moomin (@moominside) June 26, 2023

10.

Physical menus at restaurants. I'm not scanning a QR code. https://t.co/JKw24oUJ0E — Karina K 🥔 (@RedAlertKarina) June 26, 2023

11.

mobile tickets are shit https://t.co/V5jyHyNXic — Jake (@jakeperry97) June 26, 2023

12.

there really is food at home https://t.co/zr7SsPhkAa — no (@zedonarrival) June 26, 2023

13.

SUBSCRIPTION BASED SERVICES BY LARGE COMPANIES NEEDS TO DIE. IF I BUY A PRODUCT I SHOULD OWN IT, NOT HAVE TO PAY 8 MILLION DOLLARS A YEAR FOR IT!!! Also having to download an app for literally everything is so annoying. Like I had to download an app to attend a concert. why https://t.co/BaWt19hNdH — Lis ⭐️ HQ!! MERCH GIVEAWAY (@LisLisLiso) June 26, 2023

14.

Fries come WITH the burger. No it is not an extra charge. If the burger is 10 dollars the fries are free https://t.co/jROumTKk40 — Mr. Adorablerd (@pottersquash) June 25, 2023

15.

Restaurants don’t need to be dog friendly. https://t.co/boAJQv9ZrG — Lady Whistledown (@AsToldByPardi) June 25, 2023

16.

Printing photos & keeping them in an album https://t.co/vkIUSIQK3F — Mia Renaldi (@Muirmaid) June 25, 2023

17.

In terms of appreciating nature, I stand with the Boomers. It’s good to disconnect from technology occasionally and enjoy the simple beauty around us. — Dee Wayne (@DeeWaynee94) June 25, 2023

18.

