Animals

This tale of a cook being bullied by a seagull nicknamed ‘The Pestilence’ is a very funny read

John Plunkett. Updated June 27th, 2023

Spare a thought for this cook who is being bothered so much by a seagull during their breaks at work that they resorted to going on Reddit to ask for advice.

The seagull is so bothersome that it’s even got a nickname – ‘The Pestilence’ – and it’s quite the read.

‘I’m obsessed with this,’ said @ellle_em who shared it over on Twitter.

And it prompted no end of responses.

But just in case you find yourself in a similar situation, Reddit had some proper advice. Well, mostly proper.

‘National Geographic says seagulls don’t like “bright, scary owl faces on masks or balloons”. Obviously smoking in a mask isn’t gonna work but I really want you to try a balloon. It also suggested mirrors, wind chimes or hanging like an old cd to reflect the sun.’
ThreeFingeredTypist

‘Just to add on to this – these methods work for the short term, as birds are generally quite smart and they do learn that nothing bad happens. They get used to these things pretty quick and so you have to rotate.’
foulfaerie

‘I use a water gun on the prick that steals food from my cats. It works well and he fears me.’
mem269

‘Have you tried couples therapy?’
antiromance

Source Reddit u/ingracioth