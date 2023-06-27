This supercut of Trump alleging everything he’s been accused of is A++

US

This is very well done, a supercut of Trump alleging everything he’s been accused of regarding those unfortunate classified documents.

Well, not everything, obviously.

When it comes to donald trump – every accusation is a confession.

Every single time. pic.twitter.com/X57LOw6m2C — Jo🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) June 27, 2023

Boom.

Yep. Every single time — Jake (@Jake0458) June 27, 2023

💯💯💯💯 — John Collins (@Logically_JC) June 27, 2023

I can’t take it! I just need him to just go away! 🤯😤 — 🌺Angie Nelson🌺 (@Nels1ang) June 27, 2023

Source Twitter @JoJoFromJerz