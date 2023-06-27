This couple’s hilarious row over what their child’s nose will be like is an epic facepalm for the ages

Science

There are facepalms and there are facepalms, and then there’s this, a mum to be who turned to the internet for help after a row with her partner over what their child’s nose was likely to be like.

And really, that’s all there is to say because surely no introduction can do this justice. Because, well, look.

This is what happens when we don’t teach basic science in school. pic.twitter.com/iQ44kboyJa — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) June 26, 2023

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full, here it is again.

It must be a joke. Isn’t it? While we try to compose ourselves here’s what everyone else made of it after the tale went wildly viral on Twitter.

It’s not the nose I’m worried about the baby inheriting. — G. BARR (@glennthegreat) June 26, 2023

The facepalm emoji is outdated, it wasn't designed to deal with this level of imbecility. We need a new, more potent emoji at this point. — CaliCanuck (@CanuckCali) June 26, 2023

All my kids were born with ear piercings and tattoos. These modifications are now part of my DNA. — GoddessGoddess (@GoddessBurstall) June 26, 2023

Which now means those tattoos are birthmarks. The pierced ears are evidence of our evolution being taken to the next level. You are a trailblazer. — Lee Goff (@LeeGoffIII) June 26, 2023

Definitely don't want to watch this family play "got your nose" with their baby — Cheesy Gordita Brett (@CreampieOrDie) June 26, 2023

I’m just staring at the screen thinking.. surely she’s joking. Right? Right!!!? — Penelope Says… (@divapbitz) June 26, 2023

My advice? KEEP posting anonymously!🤭 — Tonye Tariah-Health (@ttariahhealth) June 26, 2023

Source Twitter @ask_aubry