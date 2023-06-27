Science

This couple’s hilarious row over what their child’s nose will be like is an epic facepalm for the ages

Poke Staff. Updated June 27th, 2023

There are facepalms and there are facepalms, and then there’s this, a mum to be who turned to the internet for help after a row with her partner over what their child’s nose was likely to be like.

And really, that’s all there is to say because surely no introduction can do this justice. Because, well, look.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full, here it is again.

It must be a joke. Isn’t it? While we try to compose ourselves here’s what everyone else made of it after the tale went wildly viral on Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Source Twitter @ask_aubry