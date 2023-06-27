Surely the funniest 6 seconds you’ll watch today, and definitely the most unexpected payoff

Videos

Funny and most unexpected video of the day is surely this. It also might be the shortest, a 6 second clip that is going wildly viral because, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Wait for it!

Amor y humor para todos#FelizSabado

Espera lo inesperado 🐕 pic.twitter.com/bFatYMXlGM — pedro ortiz (@pedritoortizjr) June 24, 2023

Boom!

And it’s prompted no end of very funny responses. Here are just a handful of them.

In the first dogs versus influencers war of the 21st century, I STAND WITH THE DOGS. pic.twitter.com/6tjV9IiVKH — Moog (@a_toots) June 27, 2023

That dog hated that dress pic.twitter.com/LprXnKJzae — Monique/Rave Queen (@rollergirl909) June 26, 2023

Nah he wanted to play thought it was a tennis ball lmao https://t.co/7DjNAcsu7w — Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) June 27, 2023

Doggy wasn’t having it lol pic.twitter.com/2btAA6Fbkq — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@HarmfulOpinion) June 25, 2023

The pattern of the dress made him think it was a gateway to another dimension pic.twitter.com/U2Rd6J2QSZ — Grace (@graceyldn) June 27, 2023

honestly if this really is a meme from kid socials I just want to know how their discourse is spectacularly outranking ours https://t.co/r8TxT6B9Ql — Krystina Nellis 🌈🦄 (@krystinanellis) June 27, 2023

Basically, this.

Wait for it 😭 pic.twitter.com/GZEvHJj752 — Memes & Vids 🐸🔌 (@supplierofmemes) June 27, 2023

Source Twitter @pedritoortizjr Reddit